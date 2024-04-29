NFL teams exercise 5th-year options on Waddle, Rousseau, Darrisaw and other 2021 first-round picks

FILE - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins exercised the fifth-year options for Waddle and linebacker Jaelan Phillips, the team announced Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Receiver Jaylen Waddle, linebacker Jaelan Phillips, defensive end Gregory Rousseau and left tackle Christian Darrisaw were among the 2021 first-round draft picks whose fifth-year contract options were formally exercised Monday.

The Miami Dolphins picked up options on Waddle and Phillips. Selected sixth and 18th, respectively, Waddle and Phillips have become standout pieces on Miami's roster.

Waddle is the only player in franchise history with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and the ninth in NFL history to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his first three seasons.

Phillips set a Dolphins rookie record with 8 1/2 sacks in 2021 and has had at least six in each of his first three seasons.

The Minnesota Vikings picked up the option on Darrisaw, who has started 39 games since being selected 23rd overall.

The Buffalo Bills did the same on Rousseau, who has 129 tackles and 17 sacks in 46 games since being chosen at No. 30.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, exercised options on former Clemson teammates Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. Lawrence was the overall top pick in the 2021 draft.

Teams have until Thursday to decide whether to keep those first-round picks for a fifth season. The list of those whose options already have been picked up includes Cincinnati receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn, Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain, Dallas pass rusher Micah Parsons and New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

