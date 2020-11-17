Chase Claypool critiques his TD celebration game: 'Bottom 5 in the league for sure'
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receive Chase Claypool is having a tremendous rookie season. His nine total touchdowns are tied for fourth-most in the league.
But all nine times he’s crossed the goal line, he has forgotten his planned touchdown celebration.
“My celebration game — bottom five of the league, for sure,” Claypool told teammates during their Week 10 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
.@steelers WR @ChaseClaypool forgets his touchdown celebration every time.
📺 #InsideTheNFL TONIGHT 9PM ET on @Showtime pic.twitter.com/uYgY2VqbF4
— Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) November 17, 2020
He’s not wrong and he’s admitted before that it’s a problem. It’s particularly notable since the Steelers are known for their in-game celebratory acts.
Claypool’s TD celebrations so basic
Claypool, the Steelers’ 49th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Notre Dame, could be described as “basic” when it comes to his touchdown celebrations.
Against the Bengals it was a simple flex. Against the Ravens, after what was the game-winning score, he pumped his hand at the Ravens crowd (possibly dropping an expletive).
You love to see it!@ChaseClaypool | 📺 CBS 📱https://t.co/tI5aUTu7te pic.twitter.com/jnpvs2XojD
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 1, 2020
Wait. We have a slight celebration sighting in the middle of his four-touchdown breakout against the Philadelphia Eagles.
4️⃣ touchdowns for @ChaseClaypool to help us go to 4️⃣-0️⃣#CLEvsPIT - Sunday at 1 pm on CBS pic.twitter.com/LGN7GuRZja
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 12, 2020
And the eurostep that got Twitter fans furiously typing in support.
Chase Claypool eurostepping through the end zone might be the new best celebration 🔥pic.twitter.com/itZdIBHtZV
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 11, 2020
But overall it’s a mess.
Chase, get on the Steelers level
Not only is Claypool at the top of the NFL’s scoring table, he’s doing it on a team known for its touchdown celebrations. Just look at JuJu Smith-Schuster in September.
.@TeamJuJu is @Juiceup__3's biggest fan 🙌@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/cRAOSoONps
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 20, 2020
Not to mention getting the ball to his parents on his father’s birthday. And that pointed attempt to celebrate Terrell Owens style on the Dallas Cowboys star.
If you’re going to keep scoring, Chase, you need to step up your game.
More from Yahoo Sports: