NFL stars wish Tom Brady a happy 42nd birthday, offer some digs at the GOAT





And the New England Patriots dynasty goes on, as does Tom Brady.

On Saturday, the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback turned 42 years old. And he’s showing little signs of losing his grip on the NFL as the league’s biggest star.

This season, Tom Brady is looking for Super Bowl ring No. 7. (AP)





Yahoo Sports caught up with a few NFL stars, including Saquon Barkley, Drew Brees and Zach Ertz, who had some birthday wishes to extend to Brady (in the video), who is entering his 20th NFL season.

The themes of longevity and dominance weren’t lost on the Indianapolis Colts’ Eric Ebron in his message to Brady.

“It would be nice if you just hurried up and retired so some of us can win a Super Bowl,” Ebron said.





