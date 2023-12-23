NFL Saturday: Bengals vs. Steelers, Bills vs. Chargers score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Jake Browning has the Bengals on a three-game win streak entering Week 16. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite losing Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals are still in the playoff hunt. Jake Browning has stepped in and performed admirably in four starts.

But Saturday will be a test for Browning. The Pittsburgh Steelers are also playing with a backup quarterback, but the team's defense remains as feisty as ever. Pittsburgh also finds itself in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC, and a win would keep them in the hunt as the regular season winds down.

Can Browning get past a tough Steelers defense? Or will T.J. Watt put an end to Browning's three-game win streak?

Later in the day, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers will go head-to-head. The Bills are playing their best football down the stretch, but the Chargers could be rejuvenated after the team fired Brandon Staley after Week 15. Buffalo can't afford to take their opponents lightly considering the jumbled up playoff picture in the AFC.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during the Saturday slate in Week 16.