NFL Rumors: Patriots signing undrafted DT Justus Tavai

Report: Patriots signing UDFA Justus Tavai to 90-man roster

The New England Patriots opened a spot on their 90-man roster by waiving tackle Yodny Cajuste on Thursday. It didn't take long for them to fill that void.

They signed undrafted rookie defensive lineman Justus Tavai after his tryout with the team, according to A to Z Sports’ Doug Kyed. The San Diego State product is the younger brother of Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

Justus Tavai totaled 34 tackles (five for loss), 3.5 sacks, and one interception in 11 games last season for the Aztecs. He played the previous three years of his collegiate career at Hawaii.

Tavai joins Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Carl Davis, Daniel Ekuale, Sam Roberts, and Jeremiah Pharms on the Patriots' defensive tackle depth chart.