NFL roundup: The latest preseason action in images

NFL preseason moves forward

David Wallace/The Republic

Patrick Mahomes saw action -- he actually threw a pick -- as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Arizona Cardinals in one of the full slate of NFL preseason games.

Kansas City Chiefs 17, Arizona Cardinals 10

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate after scoring a TD in their win over Arizona.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) makes a touchdown catch against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jace Whittaker.

Washington Football Team 17, Cincinnati Bengals 13

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence is called for roughing the passer for this hit on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Erick Dungey.

New England Patriots 35, Philadelphia Eagles 0

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield (33) makes a catch against the New England Patriots.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Mills of the New England Patriots looks on after the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York Jets 23, Green Bay Packers 14

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets tight end Tyler Kroft (81) falls into the end zone to score a touchdown after catching a pass during the second quarter.

Buffalo Bills 41, Chicago Bears 15

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo quarterback Mitchell Trubisky leaves the field after a successful return to Chicago as the Bills crushed the Bears at Soldier Field.

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields loses his helmet on a tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith, who was flagged on the play.

(AP Photo/David Banks)

Rodney Adams caught Andy Dalton’s pass and went 73 yards for a touchdown. He rocked the football like a baby in celebration. It was reality because the night before his wife gave birth to a girl, Brexleigh Michelle. Adams slept on the couch in her hospital room for about five hours before driving directly to Soldier Fieldg.

Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Detroit Lions 20

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green prepares to snap the ball against the Detroit Lions.

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris tumbles out of bounds after getting hit by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris.

Houston Texans 20, Dallas Cowboys 14

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Miami Dolphins 37, Atlanta Falcons 17

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins wait to take the field prior to the preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens 20, Carolina Panthers 3

(Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images)

Ar'Darius Washington of the Baltimore Ravens battles for the ball against Ishmael Hyman of the Carolina Panthers

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is tackled by Baltimore Ravens defensive back Nigel Warrior

Tennessee Titans 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3

Tennessee Titans' Brett Kern punts the football.

USAT

Tennessee Titans cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (36) scores a touchdown as he is congratulated by teammate Justin March-Lillard (45) during the third quarter.

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers linebacker Chauncey Rivers leaps over New York Jets quarterback Mike White after White was tackled by Green Bay Packers' Jack Heflin.

Indianapolis Colts 12, Minnesota Vikings 10

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ben Banogu.

Denver Broncos 30, Seattle Seahawks 3

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos offensive guard Dalton Risner (66) recovers a fumble for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

Las Vegas Raiders 17, Los Angeles Rams 16

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Rams tight end Jacob Harris (87) misses on a two-point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter.

Cleveland Browns 14, New York Giants 13

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Devontae Booker goes over the top for a touchdown in the Giants' loss.

San Francisco 49ers 15, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell (20) comes up with an interception on a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr.

San Francisco 49ers 15, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty (23) carries the ball for a short gain before he is stopped by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrel.

