NFL to release 2024 schedule next week

The final mystery of the 2024 NFL offseason has been solved.

Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal reports that the NFL will release the new schedule next Wednesday, May 15. Rumors persisted that the NFL would reveal the new schedule this week, perhaps on Thursday, which Fischer said teams were expecting.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams but did not give a reason for the delay.

While the full schedule will not be unveiled until next week, multiple high-profile games, such as games in London and Munich and several prime-time matchups, will be leaked beforehand.

Who will the new-look Washington Commanders face in Week 1?

Here is a reminder of who is on Washington’s 2024 schedule:

Home

Cowboys

Giants

Eagles

Bears

Browns

Falcons

Panthers

Steelers

Titans

Road

Cowboys

Giants

Eagles

Bengals

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Ravens

Saints

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire