NFL receiver Beckham agrees to terms on Dolphins deal: reports

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to join the NFL Miami Dolphins (Loren Elliott)

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., a 2022 Super Bowl winner, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports Friday.

Beckham, who helped the Los Angeles Rams win the 2021 NFL crown but suffered torn knee ligaments in the Super Bowl and missed the 2022 campaign, is set to join his fourth club in three seasons, ESPN and the NFL Network reported.

The deal reportedly is worth $3 million but could pay out as much as $8.25 million if incentive targets are reached.

The 31-year-old pass catcher was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent five seasons there before joining Cleveland for three more until a mid-season trade to the Rams in 2021.

Beckham joined the Baltimore Ravens last year in a one-year deal and caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

He helped the Ravens reach the AFC Championship game, which they lost to eventual Super Bowl winner Kansas City, and Beckham was released this past March.

In 110 career contests, Beckham has caught 566 passes for 7,932 yards and 59 touchdowns.

At Miami, Beckham appears to be looking at a third-receiver role behind the Dolphins' star receiver tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Hill led the NFL last season with 1,799 reception yards on 119 catches with 13 touchdowns while Waddle made 72 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

The Dolphins also selected receivers Malik Washington and Tahj Washington in last week's NFL Draft.

js/nf