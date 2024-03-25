NFL predictions 2024: How 49ers, NFC powers will do in division races
NFL predictions 2024: How 49ers, NFC powers will do in division races originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
The 49ers made several moves during NFL free agency in order to chase their hopes of another Super Bowl run. The challenge for the organization is keeping the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft in mind while also staying conscious of quarterback Brock Purdy’s impending mega-contract in 2025.
General manager John Lynch and the front office added to the roster in order to fill holes left by free agents, all while trying not to break the bank. San Francisco is $13.5 million under the 2024 salary cap, per Spotrac.com, after restructuring the contracts of linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle.
The 49ers' conference counterparts had the same purpose in mind to compete with the reigning NFC champions next season. Here is a look at how the NFC shapes up following free agency.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys were relatively quiet during free agency, lacking available money due to quarterback Dak Prescott’s sizable contract. The team is banking on their incoming draft picks to add production in 2024, which is never guaranteed.
Arrivals:
Re-signed:
CB C.J. Goodwin
DT Carl Davis
LS Trent Sieg
Departures:
Philadelphia Eagles
After a fast start to the 2023 NFL season, the Eagles lost to the the 49ers in Week 13 and never bounced back, eventually losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Wild Card Weekend. Philadelphia was very active during free agency, signing several players to lucrative contacts -- including the addition of All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley in hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl.
Arrivals:
RB Saquon Barkley
DE Bryce Huff
OLB Zack Baun
S C.J. Gardner Johnson
LB Devin White
G Matt Hennessy
WR DeVante Parker
QB Kenny Pickett
Re-signed:
P Braden Mann
K Jake Elliott (extended)
Departures:
CB Avonte Maddox
C Jason Kelce (retired)
DT Fletcher Cox (retired)
S Kevin Byard
New York Giants
After a 6-11 season in 2023, the Giants are trying to do what they can to help quarterback Daniel Jones improve. While Barkley is a significant loss for the offense, the team brought in Devin Singletary to fill the void along with significant help on the interior of the offensive line. New York has improved on paper, but the East will be a tough division to win.
Arrivals:
RB Devin Singletary
QB Drew Lock
S Jalen Mills
TE Jack Stoll
G Jon Runyan
Re-signed:
LB Carter Coulghlin
LS Casey Kreiter
Departures:
G Mark Glowinski
Washington Commanders
Former 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters’ plan in his first season with Washington is to help improve the Commanders' 4-13 record from 2023 with protection and tools for the quarterback they will likely select with the No. 2 overall pick. New head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will have a lot of new pieces to play with on both sides of the ball.
Arrivals:
DE Dorance Armstrong
C Taylor Biadasz
RB Austin Ekeler
TE Zach Ertz
LB Frankie Luvu
LS Tyler Ott
S Jeremy Chinn
LB Bobby Wagner
OLB Anthony Pittman
Re-signed:
S Jeremey Reaves
OLB Efe Obada
Departures:
T Charles Leno
TE Logan Thomas
Who will win the NFC East:
While Philadelphia is likely to be a contender once again, Washington could be the dark horse to win the division if their rookie quarterback can step in quickly and perform successfully.
NFC North
Detroit Lions
Last year’s divisional winner likely will be back in the spotlight after re-signing several of the players that helped them rack up a division-best 12-5 season. There will be a lot of competition in the conference, but the Lions have a lot of momentum and a solid roster to get them back to the top of their division.
Arrivals:
DT D.J. Reader
Re-signed:
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
G Dan Skipper
RB Zonovan Knight
TE Shane Zylstra
G Graham Glasgow
Departures:
S Tracy Walker
Green Bay Packers
The Packers played their way into the playoffs in 2023, but the 49ers crushed their dreams in the divisional round. Green Bay's talent on its young roster was noticeable, and the team will see quite a few players returning to the squad in 2024. Expect the Packers to be contenders with Josh Jacobs lining up in the backfield behind Jordan Love.
Arrivals:
RB Josh Jacobs
S Xavier McKinney
Re-signed:
CB Keisean Nixon
TE Tyler Davis
RB A.J. Dillon
Deartures:
LB De’Vondre Campbell
RB Aaron Jones
Minnesota Vikings
After the departure of quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikings likely will use their No. 11 overall pick in the upcoming draft on a quarterback. Meanwhile, during free agency, Minnesota has been working diligently to provide a support system for whomever might be under center, including Sam Darnold, who they signed on a one-year contract worth $10 million.
Arrivals:
RB Aaron Jones
QB Sam Darnold
K John Paker Romo
WR Trent Sherfield
Re-Signed:
TE Nick Muse
TE Johnny Mundt
T David Quessenberry
Departures:
RB Alexander Mattison
DL Dean Lowry
Chicago Bears
The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 draft, and all signs point to them using it to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Even if it isn’t the 2022 Heisman winner, it will be a young play-caller -- and the team used free agency to build protection and bring in targets for whomever it might be. Keenan Allen’s presence at Southern Cal’s pro day was a clear sign of support for the talented quarterback, and Chicago will need better productivity from the offense to get out of the basement of its division.
Arrivals:
WR Keenan Allen
C Ryan Bates
S Kevin Byard
RB D’Andre Swift
TE Gerald Everett
S Jonathan Owens
T Matt Pryor
QB Brett Rypien
C Coleman Shelton
T Jake Curhan
Re-signed:
LS Patrick Scales
WR Dante Pettis
Departures:
G Cody Whitehair
S Eddie Jackson
Who will win the NFC North:
Both the Lions and the Packers are the front runners in their division, with young, talented rosters that played into the 2023 postseason. But Jordan Love seemed to just be getting into his stride mid-season and has yet to reach his potential.
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers topped the division and rewarded quarterback Baker Mayfield with a three-year, $100 million contract while bringing back his No. 1 target, Mike Evans. The team will have a tougher road in 2024 with Cousins leading the Atlanta Falcons' offense, but Tampa Bay can add receiver support for Mayfield in the draft.
Arrivals:
CB Bryce Hall
G Ben Bredeson
G Sua Opeta
QB John Wolford
Re-signed:
WR Mike Evans
QB Baker Mayfield
K Chase McLaughlin
DT Greg Gaines
RB Chase Edmonds
Franchise tag:
Departures:
OLB Shaquil Barrett
New Orleans Saints
The Saints finished with the same overall record as the Buccaneers, but ended up second in the division. While the team wasn’t too active during free agency, New Orleans could pick up targets for quarterback Derek Carr from the very talented wide receiver group coming out in the draft, adding support for running backs Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams and receiver Chris Olave in the process.
Arrivals:
DE Chase Young
FB Zander Horvath
LB Willie Gay
QB Nathan Peterman
WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.
WR Stanley Morgan
Re-signed:
S Tyrann Mathieu (extended)
Departures:
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons made the biggest splash in the South, and maybe even the entire NFL, by signing Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. They also brought in former 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner, who will offer blocking support and protection, and Ray-Ray McCloud, who will step in as the team’s returner.
Arrivals:
QB Kirk Cousins
TE Charlie Woerner
WR Darnell Mooney
WR Rondale Moore
WR Ray-Ray McCloud
Re-signed:
LB Nate Landman
T Storm Norton
WR KhaDarel Hodge
Departures:
TE Jonnu Smith
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers needed better protection for quarterback Bryce Young, and adding two veteran guards should help. They also added to their defensive line by signing A’Shawn Robinson to stuff runs up the middle, while Brian Burns and D.J. Wonnum seal off the edges. The Panthers will have linebacker Josey Jewell, too, who can cover and stop anyone who gets to the second level.
Arrivals:
DE D.J. Wonnum
G Robert Hunt
G Damien Lewis
DT A’Shawn Robinson
LB Josey Jewell
WR Deontae Johnson
CB Dane Jackson
OLB K’Lavon Chaisson
Re-signed:
LS J.J. Jansen
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Franchised:
DE Brian Burns
Departures:
TE Hayden Hurst
C Bradley Bozeman
S Vonn Bell
Who will win the NFC South:
The Panthers look much improved on paper, but the arrival of Cousins in Atlanta threw the whole division a curve ball --and the Falcons will be the team to beat.
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals
After a rough 2023 season that landed the Cardinals in the NFC West basement, they are attempting to rebuild through the trenches. Arizona's priciest free-agent contracts were for their two defensive tackles -- Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones -- offensive tackle Jonah Williams and corner back Sean Murphy-Bunting. That likely still is not enough to win the West.
Arrivals:
T Jonah Williams
S Sean Murphy-Bunting
DT Bilal Nichols
DT Justin Jones
LB Mack Wilson
QB Desmond Ridder
WR Chris Moore
Re-signed:
DE L.J. Collier
C Keith Ismael (extended)
Departures:
T D.J. Humphries
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks added a little bit of protection for quarterback Geno Smith on the offensive line by reuniting the Fant brothers, but that might not be enough to help them return to dominating the West. Their rise could depend on the young talent they are likely to draft at defensive back, and how quickly those players adjust to the speed of the NFL after the team walked away from both Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.
Arrivals:
S Rayshawn Jenkins
QB Sam Howell
LB Tyrel Dodson
Re-signed:
TE Noah Fant
DT Leonard Williams
CB Artie Burns
DE Darrell Taylor
Departures:
TE Will Dissly
S Quandre Diggs
S Jamal Adams
DT Bryan Moore
FB Nick Bellore
Los Angeles Rams
It was a celebration for quarterbacks and offensive linemen everywhere when Aaron Donald announced his retirement, but obviously not for the Rams. The team wasn’t able to do much in free agency and likely is banking on finding both a tackle and an edge rusher in the draft.
Arrivals:
G Jonah Jackson
TE Colby Parkinson
S Kamren Curl
Re-signed:
G Kevin Dotson
LB Christian Rozebloom
Departures:
DT Aaron Donald (retired)
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers did what they could to add talent to the defensive line after releasing Arik Armstead to free up cap space. Each of the team’s free-agent signees play on the defensive side of the ball, which should help them return to their previous levels of domination. San Francisco also brought back both Colton McKivitz and Jon Feliciano to keep the offensive line combination the same.
Arrivals:
DT Maliek Collins
CB Chase Lucas
Re-signed:
T Colton McKivitz (extended)
S George Odum
DT Kevin Givens
G Jon Feliciano
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Departures:
DT Arik Armstead
CB Isaiah Oliver
Who will win the West:
The 49ers are set to continue their dominant ways in the West, but it won’t be without challenges in the division. If Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos can seal the edge opposite of Nick Bosa, the defense once again will thrive under new defensive coordinator Nick Sorenson, who was internally promoted.
The Rams are always competitive and probably will be the one team that could pose an issue for the reigning NFC champions. The Cardinals are still in a rebuilding mode, and the Seahawks, while talented, could spend time adjusting to new coach Mike Macdonald and a hefty personnel turnover on the defense.
