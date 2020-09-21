NFL Podcast: Week 2 Recap – Another incredible goal-line finish in Seahawks-Patriots

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks delivered another classic on Sunday night that ended on a goal line stand one the one-yard line as time expired because of course it did. It was Seahawks-Patriots, how else could it end?

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap that and all of the Week 2 games including the Falcons' epic collapse to the Cowboys in a 39-40 roller coaster ride, Justin Herbert's noble first start against the Chiefs, the Rams looking like Super Bowl contenders again and the Buccaneers getting their first win with Tom Brady at the helm of the pirate ship.

