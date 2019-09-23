NFL Podcast: Rough home loss puts Kitchens' play-calling in question





Sunday night's marquee matchup between the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams and upstart AFC North Cleveland Browns was a disappointing prime-time outing for head coach Freddie Kitchens. Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson open the show scrutinizing some of the head-scratching plays called in the latter half of the game as many in north Ohio have to be wondering if they made the right decision hiring the first-time head coach. It doesn't get any easier for the Browns, their next two games are agains the Ravens and 49ers.



Terez and Charles also run through the remainder if the Week 3 NFL slate including the Giants' come-back win in Tampa behind rookie QB Daniel Jones, the Lamar Jackson/Patrick Mahomes duel in Kansas City, the Saints' impressive road win in Seattle and a few desperate teams like the Jets, Broncos, Dolphins and Raiders continuing their downward trends.

The Cleveland Browns home loss to the Rams will inspire many questions about head coach Freddie Kitchens' play-calling. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

