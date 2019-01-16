NFL Podcast: Kyler Murray declares, Flores and Taylor the latest head coaching candidates and AFC/NFC championship previews

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

On the eve of Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff possibly ascending to their first Super Bowls, young Oklahoma quarterback phenom Kyler Murray declared for the NFL draft. Goff and Mahomes are undoubtedly two of the premiere young talents at quarterback in the league and the latter is expected to be named NFL MVP in just a few weeks.

After opening the show remarking on Adam Gase’s press conference laying its early stake to 2019 meme-of-the-year, Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss Murray’s decision to choose football over baseball, his much-debated height and where he could go in the 2019 draft (2:00).

Next, Terez and Charles give a brief history of New England Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his fit as the presumed next head coach of the Miami Dolphins (10:20). They move to the other remaining head coaching vacancy and give their thoughts on Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor fitting the bill with the Cincinnati Bengals (16:20).

Moving to the AFC and NFC championship games, Terez and Charles wrap up previewing Rams/Saints (19:10), Patriots/Chiefs (25:00) and end the show with their final game predictions (29:45).

Kyler Murray of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

