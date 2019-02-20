NFL Podcast: Kaepernick settles, Elway settles for Flacco and the best Antonio Brown landing spots

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor are back from their Super Bowl hangovers to provide some background on the NFL’s biggest stories from February.

First, they provide context on Colin Kaepernick’s settlement with the NFL, rumors he may sign with the Carolina Panthers or New England Patriots and the likelihood that he would return to professional football with either the NFL, AAF or the XFL (1:45).

Later, after reports that Antonio Brown has agreed to part ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Charles and Terez run through some potential AB landing spots including the Cowboys, Patriots, 49ers, Raiders, Packers and Lions (17:35).

Finally, they wrap up the show with some transactions from last week, covering the Joe Flacco trade to the Denver Broncos (31:40) and former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt’s controversial signing with the Cleveland Browns (38:40).

