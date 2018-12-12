NFL Podcast: DeFilippo & McKenzie fired, Chargers/Chiefs and which defensive free agents will get paid?
The days following Week 14 saw two major firings around the league that didn’t come as a huge surprise. Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson open the show with the behind-the-scenes chatter surrounding the Minnesota Vikings dismissing John DeFilippo and the end of the Reggie McKenzie era for the Oakland Raiders.
Also on the show:
– The Seattle Seahawks continued to look impressive on Monday Night Football (7:30)
– Jon Gruden’s questionable player management and why Raiders fans should be worried (11:15)
– Previewing the matchup between the AFC’s two best teams: the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs (19:00)
– Earl Thomas, Brandon Graham, Jadeveon Clowney, Demarcus Lawrence and the defensive free agent class of 2019 (25:00)
– Tyreek Hill vs. Odell Beckham, Jr. (34:30)
– Previewing Cowboys/Colts and Patriots/Steelers (42:45)
