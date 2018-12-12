NFL Podcast: DeFilippo & McKenzie fired, Chargers/Chiefs and which defensive free agents will get paid?

The days following Week 14 saw two major firings around the league that didn’t come as a huge surprise. Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson open the show with the behind-the-scenes chatter surrounding the Minnesota Vikings dismissing John DeFilippo and the end of the Reggie McKenzie era for the Oakland Raiders.

Also on the show:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

– The Seattle Seahawks continued to look impressive on Monday Night Football (7:30)

– Jon Gruden’s questionable player management and why Raiders fans should be worried (11:15)

– Previewing the matchup between the AFC’s two best teams: the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs (19:00)

– Earl Thomas, Brandon Graham, Jadeveon Clowney, Demarcus Lawrence and the defensive free agent class of 2019 (25:00)

– Tyreek Hill vs. Odell Beckham, Jr. (34:30)

– Previewing Cowboys/Colts and Patriots/Steelers (42:45)

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (55) pats San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) on the helmet. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor





[Play in our Week 15 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $250K in overlay. Join now!]