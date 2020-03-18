NFL Podcast: Brady to Tampa, Rivers to Indianapolis, Cam out in Carolina

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

What a difference a day makes. Early on Tuesday morning, Tom Brady announced via social media that he would be leaving the New England Patriots. By Tuesday night, reports put the 6-time Super Bowl champ with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the podcast with the historic news that Tom Brady is headed to Tampa Bay. How did it end between Tom and the Pats, what lured him to the Bucs and could there be a reunion with Antonio Brown?

Later in the show, our experts discuss the other major news in the QB carousel. Philip Rivers signed a one-year deal with Frank Reich and the Colts in a major win-now move for Indianapolis. (19:55)

Also, the Carolina Panthers made it clear to Cam Newton that his time with the team was over. Where will Cam land? Charles & Terez have a suggestion. (22:50)

They wrap up the show discussing what the New England Patriots should do next and look ahead to a crazy 2020 NFL season. (31:00)

