NFL odds: 49ers' Super Bowl 58 chances after NFC Championship loss to Eagles

Where 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII odds stand after championship loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the 49ers' 2022 NFL season officially over, it's time to look ahead.

San Francisco came within one win of Super Bowl LVII, but where do their odds of hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy next year stand?

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, show that the 49ers very well could be back in the thick of all the action again next season, with a +700 chance to win Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Those are the third-best odds in the NFL, behind the Buffalo Bills (+550) and Kansas City Chiefs (+500). After the 49ers, the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles are tied with +900 odds.

The 49ers missed their shot at this year's Super Bowl with a 31-7 loss in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday to the Eagles, who will face the Chiefs for the NFL title on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

But for San Francisco's odds at Super Bowl LVIII to be so high says a lot about the current firepower of their roster, as plenty of questions surround the quarterback position once again with rookie Brock Purdy injured.

And despite the 49ers' crushing loss in the NFC Championship Game for the second straight year, it's safe to say there's a very good chance this team's championship window is far from closed.

