NFL notebook: Murray to be star attraction at pro day

Kyler Murray will perform quarterback drills and other testing at his much-anticipated pro day workout in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday.

The Arizona Cardinals are among the teams expected to send a large contingent of coaches and personnel evaluators. Arizona owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft and speculation simmered during the NFL Scouting Combine that the Cardinals are primed to draft Murray and deal their 2018 first-round pick, Josh Rosen, for additional draft picks or a veteran.

Murray did not throw or take part in measurement tests at the combine, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump.

Beyond the Cardinals, the Oakland Raiders (fourth overall), New York Giants (sixth), Cincinnati Bengals (11th) and Miami Dolphins (13th) could covet Murray. The Denver Broncos are a longer shot to look at Murray with the 10th pick after trading for Joe Flacco.

--The Denver Broncos, who will have two new inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, will meet the Atlanta Falcons in the 2019 Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio.

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and cornerback Champ Bailey -- who spent 10 seasons in Denver -- will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame two days later, as will tight end Tony Gonzalez, who spent the final five seasons of his 17-year NFL career with the Falcons.

Other members of the 2019 class are safety Ed Reed, cornerback Ty Law, safety Johnny Robinson, center Kevin Mawae and personnel executive Gil Brandt.

--The Atlanta Falcons have given themselves financial wiggle room this offseason by restructuring the contract of quarterback Matt Ryan, ESPN reported.

The team created $7 million in cap space by converting $8.75 million of his 2019 base salary into a signing bonus. Before the move, the Falcons had the least amount of cap room in the NFL at just more than $6 million, according to overthecap.com.

Ryan signed a five-year, $150 million contract last year.

--Dez Bryant could return to the New Orleans Saints when he's recovered from the ruptured Achilles suffered in his second day of practice in 2018.

According to NFL Network, the Saints are hoping Bryant, 30, can play this season. He was signed last November as a free agent to a one-year, $600,000 contract after going months without interest following his release from the Dallas Cowboys in April 2018.

Bryant has 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career, but he hasn't posted a 1,000-yard season since 2014.

--Standout pass rusher Khalil Mack restructured his contract to create salary cap space for the Chicago Bears in 2019. The team converted $11 million of Mack's 2019 base salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus to whittle more room under the cap.

Chicago is without a first-round draft pick, which was traded to Oakland in the deal for Mack.

The Bears reportedly have shown interest in free agent running back Le'Veon Bell, who is being pursued by as many as six teams after not playing last season in a contract dispute with the Steelers.

-- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they will keep injured linebacker Ryan Shazier under contract for 2019, allowing him to retain his medical insurance as he continues to recover from a spinal injury.

Shazier, who suffered the severe injury late in the 2017 season, will remain on the physically unable to perform list for the 2019 season. He will be paid a salary commensurate with his years of service in the NFL, and he'll accrue another year toward his pension.

"We will continue to support Ryan's efforts to return to play," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. "Although he won't be able to help us on the field in 2019, his leadership, insight, and emotional support have always been very valuable to us, and we look forward to his contributions in our pursuit of a championship."

--Field Level Media