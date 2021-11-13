NFL will not fine Mac Jones for his ankle twist of Panthers DE Brian Burns

If Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns thought the actual incident was “some bull,” then what’ll he think about this?

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the NFL will not fine New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for his dirty takedown from this past Sunday. In the Week 9 matchup, the rookie grabbed Burns’ leg after a strip-sack and quite deliberately twisted his ankle.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones was not fined for unnecessary roughness – grabbing #Panthers DE Brian Burns’ ankle after a fumble last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2021

Burns was in immediate pain on the turf and was assisted off the field. While he did return on the next series, the third-year pass rusher would exit the contest early in the fourth quarter due to the sprain.

Jones has since (and just once) addressed the situation, stating he “didn’t mean to hurt anybody.” The 2021 15th overall pick also claimed he thought Burns had picked up the fumble, which is quite odd considering Jones also took a grab of his arm before taking the leg.

In some further clarity from the league, The Athletic‘s Joseph Person notes that they believe Jones’ action could have been called for a holding penalty, but “did not rise to the level of a fine.”

