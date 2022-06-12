NFL Network analyst picks outcome of every 2022 Dolphins’ game
The Miami Dolphins schedule was released last month, and the team, as well as their fans, know exactly when their 17 regular-season and three preseason matchups will take place.
While a lot can still change for every team from now until the start of those games in August, many are making predictions for how these games will finish.
We released our predictions after the schedule was released, but NFL Network analyst Adam Rank recently broke down every team’s schedule and picked outcomes for every regular-season contest.
Here’s how he sees the Dolphins’ season playing out in 2022 under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.
Week 1 vs New England Patriots - Loss
Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Week 2 at Baltimore Ravens - Loss
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills - Loss
Mandatory Credit: ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post
Week 4 at Cincinnati Bengals - Loss
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 at New York Jets - Win
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings - Win
Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - Win
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 vs. Detroit Lions - Win
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 at Chicago Bears - Loss
Mandatory Crredit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns - Win
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 vs. Houston Texans - Win
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 at San Francisco 49ers - Win
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Week 14 at Los Angeles Chargers - Loss
Mandatory Credit: Allen Eyeston/The Palm Beach Post
Week 15 at Buffalo Bills - Loss
Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers - Win
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Week 17 at New England Patriots - Win
Mandatory Credit: Steven Senne/AP Photo
Week 18 vs. New York Jets - Win
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Record: 10-7
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
