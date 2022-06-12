NFL Network analyst picks outcome of every 2022 Dolphins’ game

The Miami Dolphins schedule was released last month, and the team, as well as their fans, know exactly when their 17 regular-season and three preseason matchups will take place.

While a lot can still change for every team from now until the start of those games in August, many are making predictions for how these games will finish.

We released our predictions after the schedule was released, but NFL Network analyst Adam Rank recently broke down every team’s schedule and picked outcomes for every regular-season contest.

Here’s how he sees the Dolphins’ season playing out in 2022 under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.

Week 1 vs New England Patriots - Loss

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 at Baltimore Ravens - Loss

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills - Loss

Mandatory Credit: ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post

Week 4 at Cincinnati Bengals - Loss

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 at New York Jets - Win

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings - Win

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - Win

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 vs. Detroit Lions - Win

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 at Chicago Bears - Loss

Mandatory Crredit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns - Win

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 vs. Houston Texans - Win

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 at San Francisco 49ers - Win

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 at Los Angeles Chargers - Loss

Mandatory Credit: Allen Eyeston/The Palm Beach Post

Week 15 at Buffalo Bills - Loss

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers - Win

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 at New England Patriots - Win

Mandatory Credit: Steven Senne/AP Photo

Week 18 vs. New York Jets - Win

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Overall Record: 10-7

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

1

1