NFL mock draft: Seven trades, quarterbacks figure into final predictions

Former Georgie tight end Brock Bowers (19) could be a first-round target for the Cincinnati Bengals. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

DETROIT, April 25 (UPI) -- A record-tying six quarterbacks are featured in my final NFL mock draft for 2024. I also predict seven trades on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Once again, former USC quarterback Caleb Williams leads my list of projected selections in the first round, which will be held Thursday in Detroit. He most likely will be chosen by the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall.

I then expect the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots to also pick quarterbacks, with respective selections of LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye.

Be prepared for a trade frenzy after the passers walk the stage. Look for the New York Jets to make a move for a pass-catching target for Aaron Rodgers, which could come through a trade for the No. 4 overall pick.

My first round features six wide receivers, including three selected within the Top 10, eight offensive linemen, and 11 defensive players, in addition to the six quarterbacks.

Former Washington Huskies star Michael Penix Jr. is one of six quarterbacks I expect to be picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI

My predictions are based on interviews with NFL coaches, general managers, prospects, player personnel experts, scouts and personal evaluations.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday through Sunday in Detroit.

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (L) is a Top 5 selection in my final mock draft for 2024. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will air at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday. Day 2 of the draft, with second- and third-round picks, will air at 7 p.m. Friday. Rounds four through seven will air at noon Saturday.

All draft coverage will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network.

I predict that the New York Jets will trade up and select former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) in the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

2024 NFL mock draft 3.0

1. Chicago Bears

Former LSU star and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is the No. 2 overall pick in my final mock draft of 2024. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

QB Caleb Williams, USC

2. Washington Commanders

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

3. New England Patriots

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

4. New York Jets (traded from Arizona Cardinals)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

5. Minnesota Vikings (traded from Los Angeles Chargers)

QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

6. New York Giants

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

7. Tennessee Titans

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

8. Atlanta Falcons

EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

9. Las Vegas Raiders (traded from Chicago Bears)

QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

10. Arizona Cardinals (traded from New York Jets)

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

11. Los Angeles Chargers (traded from Minnesota Vikings)

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

12. Denver Broncos

CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

13. Chicago Bears (traded from Las Vegas Raiders)

EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

14. New Orleans Saints

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

15. Indianapolis Colts

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

16. Seattle Seahawks

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

18. Cincinnati Bengals

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

19. Los Angeles Rams

DT Byron Murphy III, Texas

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

OT J.C. Latham, Alabama

21. Dallas Cowboys (trade with Miami Dolphins)

EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

22. Philadelphia Eagles

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

23. Los Angeles Chargers (traded from Minnesota Vikings)

WR Brian Thomas Jr.. LSU

24. Miami Dolphins (trade with Dallas Cowboys)

IOL Graham Barton, Duke

25. Buffalo Bills (traded from Green Bay Packers)

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

27. Kansas City Chiefs (traded from Arizona Cardinals)

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

28. Green Bay Packers (traded from Buffalo Bills)

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

29. Detroit Lions

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

30. Baltimore Ravens

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

31. Denver Broncos (traded from San Francisco 49ers)

QB Bo Nix, Oregon

32. Arizona Cardinals (traded from Kansas City Chiefs)

CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson