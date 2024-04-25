NFL mock draft: Seven trades, quarterbacks figure into final predictions
DETROIT, April 25 (UPI) -- A record-tying six quarterbacks are featured in my final NFL mock draft for 2024. I also predict seven trades on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Once again, former USC quarterback Caleb Williams leads my list of projected selections in the first round, which will be held Thursday in Detroit. He most likely will be chosen by the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall.
I then expect the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots to also pick quarterbacks, with respective selections of LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye.
Be prepared for a trade frenzy after the passers walk the stage. Look for the New York Jets to make a move for a pass-catching target for Aaron Rodgers, which could come through a trade for the No. 4 overall pick.
My first round features six wide receivers, including three selected within the Top 10, eight offensive linemen, and 11 defensive players, in addition to the six quarterbacks.
My predictions are based on interviews with NFL coaches, general managers, prospects, player personnel experts, scouts and personal evaluations.
The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday through Sunday in Detroit.
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will air at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday. Day 2 of the draft, with second- and third-round picks, will air at 7 p.m. Friday. Rounds four through seven will air at noon Saturday.
All draft coverage will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network.
2024 NFL mock draft 3.0
1. Chicago Bears
QB Caleb Williams, USC
2. Washington Commanders
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
3. New England Patriots
QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
4. New York Jets (traded from Arizona Cardinals)
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
5. Minnesota Vikings (traded from Los Angeles Chargers)
QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
9. Las Vegas Raiders (traded from Chicago Bears)
QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
10. Arizona Cardinals (traded from New York Jets)
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
11. Los Angeles Chargers (traded from Minnesota Vikings)
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
12. Denver Broncos
CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
13. Chicago Bears (traded from Las Vegas Raiders)
EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
16. Seattle Seahawks
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
18. Cincinnati Bengals
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
19. Los Angeles Rams
DT Byron Murphy III, Texas
OT J.C. Latham, Alabama
21. Dallas Cowboys (trade with Miami Dolphins)
EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
23. Los Angeles Chargers (traded from Minnesota Vikings)
WR Brian Thomas Jr.. LSU
24. Miami Dolphins (trade with Dallas Cowboys)
IOL Graham Barton, Duke
25. Buffalo Bills (traded from Green Bay Packers)
WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
27. Kansas City Chiefs (traded from Arizona Cardinals)
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
28. Green Bay Packers (traded from Buffalo Bills)
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
29. Detroit Lions
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
30. Baltimore Ravens
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
31. Denver Broncos (traded from San Francisco 49ers)
QB Bo Nix, Oregon
32. Arizona Cardinals (traded from Kansas City Chiefs)
CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson