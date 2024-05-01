NFL insider: Scouting community ‘raved about’ Commanders’ 2024 draft

There haven’t been too many people who didn’t like the Washington Commanders 2024 NFL draft class. Sure, some thought that general manager Adam Peters may have reached on a player or two, but almost everyone agrees that the Commanders came away with a strong class.

Washington selected nine players, led by No. 2 overall pick, quarterback Jayden Daniels. While Caleb Williams went No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, some teams reportedly liked Daniels more.

The Commanders made most of their noise on Day 2, with five selections, including three in the second round. With their three second-round picks, Washington selected defensive tackle Johnny Newton, cornerback Mike Sainristil and tight end Ben Sinnott.

It’s an impressive haul that should help the Commanders this fall.

According to longtime NFL insider Adam Caplan, now with Pro Football Network, the scouting community “raved about” Washington’s class.

This was one of those teams that the scouting community raved about when they reviewed this draft. Daniels was the No. 1 or 2 graded QB for this draft by several teams, so the Commanders did well here in terms of value. Newton and Sainristil should start early on, and Sinnott, while some teams had a lesser grade on him, we’re told, will eventually start. Teams loved his versatility and he’s coming off a really good set of Senior Bowl week practices. Coleman, we’re told, should wind up playing inside at guard, and he’ll have a good chance to start over time. The Commanders lack good depth at ILB, so Magee, if he has a strong preseason, will have a good chance to make the roster.

Where Caplan is incorrect is about Coleman. Peters said he would begin his career as an offensive tackle. Some may think that the Commanders reached on Coleman because they missed out on the top tackles, but that’s not the case. Several teams believe Coleman can be an effective tackle. He is an elite athlete with the length and wingspan of a tackle.

Of Washington’s nine picks, you could make the case that six will be immediate contributors in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire