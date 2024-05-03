NFL Insider projects monster rookie season for Bears WR Rome Odunze originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears inarguably have one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL, headlined by DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and newly drafted receiver Rome Odunze.

But with Moore and Allen likely dominating the targets from Caleb Williams, what's Odunze's ceiling for his rookie year? One NFL insider expects the Bears rookie to have a monster season.

"I think Rome Odunze is as special and as clean of a prospect as it gets," Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz said on FS1's "Speak Live." "Now, these are my rookie projections for Rome in Chicago with Caleb Williams: 1,100 yards, 85 catches, seven touchdowns."

Rome Odunze’s one of the cleanest WR prospects I’ve ever seen — and the perfect fit for the #Bears to develop alongside Caleb Williams.



🎥: @SpeakOnFS1 pic.twitter.com/9g3UoWIIZ8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 3, 2024

How does Schultz believe Odunze could possibly put up that level of production?

"You might say 'Well, they have DJ Moore, they have [D'Andre] Swift, they have Keenan Allen.' But I think the precision of Rome Odunze is a difference maker. Now, when I say that word, that's the word that Michael Penix gave me. He said Odunze is so precise as a route runner, that you can really trust him. He makes all the right reads on his option routes. And he said his 50-50 ball is simply sensational."

It will certainly be tough for Odunze to see that kind of production. Last season, Moore finished with a career season-best 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. Allen similarly finished with outlandish volume, finishing with 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

If Odunze can reach that level of production, it'll certainly mean the Bears are in a great spot. Here's how oddsmakers project Odunze to finish his rookie season.

Receptions: 67.5

Yards: 725

Touchdowns: 4.5

