NFL injury tracker Week 2: Austin Ekeler out; C.J. Stroud, Amari Cooper questionable; Chase Young cleared

Scroll down for Saturday injury updates from around the NFL.

The Los Angeles Chargers offense won't be at full strength Sunday as star running back Austin Ekeler has been ruled out for the matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Ekeler injured his ankle during the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins and wasn't at practice Friday.

Over his past two seasons, he's amassed 38 total touchdowns. The 28-year-old led the NFL last season with 18 touchdowns, setting career-highs in rushing yards (915), receptions (107) and receiving yards (722). His 20 touchdowns in 2021 also led the NFL. His absence has the potential to be felt even more on Sunday, considering Tennessee had the league's top rushing defense last year.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is out. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Chargers could go without another key player in the pursuit of their first win of the season, with defensive end Joey Bosa listed as questionable. Bosa was at practice Friday but didn't fully participate. He was limited last season with a groin injury that required surgery, and the hope was that he could pick up right where he left off. He recorded double-digit-sack seasons in four of his first six years in the league.

Ekeler and Bosa might not be the only absent players for the Chargers on Sunday either. Keep reading for each team's injury designations for Week 2:

Week 2 Friday injury reports

Los Angeles Chargers

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle): Out after missing practice

OLB Joey Bosa (hamstring): Questionable

LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring/personal reasons): Doubtful

LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring): Doubtful

LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring): Doubtful

DE Chase Young (neck): Cleared to play

WR Curtis Samuel (hip): Cleared to play

DB Jartavius Martin (concussion): Out

TE Travis Kelce (bone bruise): Questionable, expected to play per head coach Andy Reid

DE Chris Jones (return from holdout): Expected to play

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): Questionable

QB C.J. Stroud (shoulder): Questionable

OT Laremy Tunsil (knee): Questionable

LB Neville Hewitt (illness): Questionable

S Jalen Pitre (chest): Out

S Jimmie Ward (hip): Out

WR Amari Cooper questionable, aggravated groin in practice

S Juan Thornhill (calf) questionable

TE Mark Andrews (quad): Questionable

OT Ronnie Stanley (knee): Out

C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle): Out

CB Marlon Humphrey (knee): Out

S Marcus Williams (pectoral): Out

Denver Broncos:

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring): Out

OLB Frank Clark (hip): Out

WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring): No injury designation, expected to play

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): Questionable

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): Questionable

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): Questionable

LB Quay Walker (concussion): Questionable

Miami Dolphins

RB Raheem Mostert (knee): Expected to play

OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee): Questionable

WR Brandin Cooks (knee): Game-time decision, per Jerry Jones

OL Tyler Smith (hamstring): Not likely to play, per Jones

WR Puka Nacua (oblique): Questionable

Cornerback Samuel Womack (knee): Out

LB Markus Bailey (knee): Questionable

RB Chris Evans (hamstring): Questionable

DE Joseph Ossai (ankle): Questionable

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion): Out

DE Chandler Jones (personal): Out

RB Zack Moss (forearm): Full practice participant, no designation for gameday

G Quenton Nelson (toe): Questionable

TE Drew Ogletree (concussion): Questionable

Tennessee Titans

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle): Questionable

TE Darren Waller (hamstring): No injury designation

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): Questionable

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): Doubtful

LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) is doubtful

OT Taylor Moton (biceps): Limited at estimated practice (walk-through on Friday)

WR DJ Chark (hamstring): Limited

CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): Out

OG Brandon Scherff (ankle): Expected to play

C Luke Fortner (ankle): Expected to play

OT Taylor Decker (ankle): Long shot to play, per head coach Dan Campbell

DE Josh Paschal (unspecified practice injury): Missed practice Friday

DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring): Unlikely to play, per Campbell

RB Breece Hall: Will be on continued pitch count in return from ACL injury, per head coach Robert Saleh

K Greg Zuerlein (groin): Questionable

DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring): Doubtful

CB Carlton Davis (toe): Out

DL Calijah Kancey (calf): Out

LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring): Out

S Christian Izien (concussion): Questionable

LB Troy Andersen (concussion): Out

CB Jeff Okudah (foot): Out

S Budda Baker (hamstring): Questionable

OL Kelvin Beachum (hand): Questionable

DL Leki Fotu (shoulder): Questionable

LB Josh Woods (ankle): Out

DL L.J. Collier (biceps): Out

S Jamal Adams (knee): Out

T Charles Cross (toe): Out

DE Mike Morris (shoulder): Out

LB Boye Mafe (knee): Questionable

LB Devin Bush (shoulder): Questionable