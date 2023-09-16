NFL injury tracker Week 2: Austin Ekeler out; C.J. Stroud, Amari Cooper questionable; Chase Young cleared
Scroll down for Saturday injury updates from around the NFL.
The Los Angeles Chargers offense won't be at full strength Sunday as star running back Austin Ekeler has been ruled out for the matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Ekeler injured his ankle during the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins and wasn't at practice Friday.
Over his past two seasons, he's amassed 38 total touchdowns. The 28-year-old led the NFL last season with 18 touchdowns, setting career-highs in rushing yards (915), receptions (107) and receiving yards (722). His 20 touchdowns in 2021 also led the NFL. His absence has the potential to be felt even more on Sunday, considering Tennessee had the league's top rushing defense last year.
The Chargers could go without another key player in the pursuit of their first win of the season, with defensive end Joey Bosa listed as questionable. Bosa was at practice Friday but didn't fully participate. He was limited last season with a groin injury that required surgery, and the hope was that he could pick up right where he left off. He recorded double-digit-sack seasons in four of his first six years in the league.
Ekeler and Bosa might not be the only absent players for the Chargers on Sunday either. Keep reading for each team's injury designations for Week 2:
Week 2 Friday injury reports
Los Angeles Chargers
RB Austin Ekeler (ankle): Out after missing practice
OLB Joey Bosa (hamstring): Questionable
LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring/personal reasons): Doubtful
LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring): Doubtful
LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring): Doubtful
Washington Commanders
DE Chase Young (neck): Cleared to play
WR Curtis Samuel (hip): Cleared to play
DB Jartavius Martin (concussion): Out
Kansas City Chiefs
TE Travis Kelce (bone bruise): Questionable, expected to play per head coach Andy Reid
DE Chris Jones (return from holdout): Expected to play
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): Questionable
Houston Texans
QB C.J. Stroud (shoulder): Questionable
OT Laremy Tunsil (knee): Questionable
LB Neville Hewitt (illness): Questionable
S Jalen Pitre (chest): Out
S Jimmie Ward (hip): Out
Cleveland Browns
WR Amari Cooper questionable, aggravated groin in practice
S Juan Thornhill (calf) questionable
Baltimore Ravens
TE Mark Andrews (quad): Questionable
OT Ronnie Stanley (knee): Out
C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle): Out
CB Marlon Humphrey (knee): Out
S Marcus Williams (pectoral): Out
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring): Out
OLB Frank Clark (hip): Out
WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring): No injury designation, expected to play
Green Bay Packers
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): Questionable
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): Questionable
LT David Bakhtiari (knee): Questionable
LB Quay Walker (concussion): Questionable
Miami Dolphins
RB Raheem Mostert (knee): Expected to play
OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee): Questionable
Dallas Cowboys
WR Brandin Cooks (knee): Game-time decision, per Jerry Jones
OL Tyler Smith (hamstring): Not likely to play, per Jones
Los Angeles Rams
WR Puka Nacua (oblique): Questionable
San Francisco 49ers
Cornerback Samuel Womack (knee): Out
Cincinnati Bengals
LB Markus Bailey (knee): Questionable
RB Chris Evans (hamstring): Questionable
DE Joseph Ossai (ankle): Questionable
Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion): Out
DE Chandler Jones (personal): Out
Indianapolis Colts
RB Zack Moss (forearm): Full practice participant, no designation for gameday
G Quenton Nelson (toe): Questionable
TE Drew Ogletree (concussion): Questionable
Tennessee Titans
WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle): Questionable
New York Giants
TE Darren Waller (hamstring): No injury designation
OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): Questionable
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): Doubtful
LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) is doubtful
Carolina Panthers
OT Taylor Moton (biceps): Limited at estimated practice (walk-through on Friday)
WR DJ Chark (hamstring): Limited
CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): Out
Jacksonville Jaguars
OG Brandon Scherff (ankle): Expected to play
C Luke Fortner (ankle): Expected to play
Detroit Lions
OT Taylor Decker (ankle): Long shot to play, per head coach Dan Campbell
DE Josh Paschal (unspecified practice injury): Missed practice Friday
DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring): Unlikely to play, per Campbell
New York Jets
RB Breece Hall: Will be on continued pitch count in return from ACL injury, per head coach Robert Saleh
K Greg Zuerlein (groin): Questionable
Chicago Bears
DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring): Doubtful
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Carlton Davis (toe): Out
DL Calijah Kancey (calf): Out
LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring): Out
S Christian Izien (concussion): Questionable
Atlanta Falcons
LB Troy Andersen (concussion): Out
CB Jeff Okudah (foot): Out
Arizona Cardinals
S Budda Baker (hamstring): Questionable
OL Kelvin Beachum (hand): Questionable
DL Leki Fotu (shoulder): Questionable
LB Josh Woods (ankle): Out
DL L.J. Collier (biceps): Out
Seattle Seahawks
S Jamal Adams (knee): Out
T Charles Cross (toe): Out
DE Mike Morris (shoulder): Out
LB Boye Mafe (knee): Questionable
LB Devin Bush (shoulder): Questionable