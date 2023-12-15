Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 15: Justin Jefferson expects to play for Vikings; A.J. Dillon suffers broken thumb vs. Giants

Sean Leahy
·7 min read


Justin Jefferson is ready to play Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a chest injury in Week 14. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver said he was going to run his typical number of routes after he was cleared of internal bleeding and broken ribs after being injured on a hit against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"He did probably more than I originally expected and responded really well to all the work," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "So we feel really good about where Justin's at."

Will A.J. Dillon be available for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The running back suffered a broken thumb during Monday's loss to the New York Giants and has yet to practice this week. The team is hoping to figure out a way for him to play.

“If it’s hurt, am I making it a bigger issue than it is down the road?” Dillon said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “And the next question is: Will I be able to positively impact the team with me being out there?

"We’ve got some days left in the week and those are some questions I’ve got to figure out myself. If I can go, I’m going to go. I’ve played through some stuff in the past over the years where I’m hurting but obviously good enough to go. I try to be out there if I can. That doesn’t change.”

Aaron Jones has been out recovering from an MCL injury but has been back at practice and could be an option for Matt LaFleur.

“I’m making great strides,” Jones said. “I’m taking it day by day, but I feel I’m confident for Sunday.”

Here's the rest of the Week 15 injury report.

VIKINGS

  • WR Justin Jefferson (chest): questionable

  • G Chris Reed (illness): questionable

  • WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT

  • RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): OUT

  • T Brian O'Neill (ankle): OUT

BENGALS

  • LB Joe Bachie (oblique): questionable

STEELERS

  • LB Alex Highsmith (concussion): questionable

  • G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder): questionable

  • QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): OUT

COLTS

  • LB Segun Olubi (hip): questionable

  • T Braden Smith (knee): OUT

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): OUT

BRONCOS

  • S P.J. Locke (neck): questionable

  • LB Nik Bonitto (knee): OUT

  • TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT

LIONS

  • OT Taylor Decker (back): questionable

  • DL Benito Jones (neck): questionable

  • C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): questionable

  • WR Josh Reynolds (back): questionable

  • QB Hendon Hooker (knee): OUT

FALCONS

  • LB Nate Landman (knee): limited

  • OL Chris Lindstrom (ankle): limited

  • OL Drew Dalman (ankle): limited

  • OL Jake Matthews (knee): limited

  • DL Kentavius Street (pectoral): DNP

  • OL Kaleb McGary (knee/illness): DNP

  • DL David Onyemata (ankle): DNP

PANTHERS

  • LB Brian Burns (ankle): limited

  • OT Taylor Moton (knee): limited

  • LB Marquis Haynes (back): limited

  • TE Tommy Tremble (hip): limited

  • DT DeShawn Williams (knee): limited

  • SAF Jammie Robinson (finger): limited

  • TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): DNP

  • DB D'Shawn Jamison (illness): DNP

  • G Justin McCray (calf): DNP

  • TE Ian Thomas (ankle): DNP

  • LB Amare Barno (illness): DNP

  • FS Sam Franklin Jr. (illness): DNP

BEARS

  • WR D.J. Moore (ankle): limited

  • LB Noah Sewell (knee): limited

  • DB Jaquan Brisker (groin): DNP

  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): DNP

BROWNS

  • RB Jerome Ford (wrist): limited

  • RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited

  • LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf): limited

  • CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): limited

  • DT Jake Elliott (concussion): DNP

  • DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral): DNP

  • C Ethan Pocic (stinger): DNP

  • RB Pierre Strong (illness): DNP

  • S Juan Thornhill (calf): DNP

BUCCANEERS

  • CB Carlton Davis (groin): DNP

  • DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle): DNP

  • WR Chris Godwin (knee): DNP

  • S Ryan Neal (back): DNP

  • LS Zach Triner (elbow): DNP

  • T Vita Vea (toe): DNP

  • LB Devin White (foot): DNP

PACKERS

  • CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

  • LB Kingsley Enagbare (toe): limited

  • RB Aaron Jones (knee): limited

  • CB Keisean Nixon (quad): limited

  • S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

  • WR Jayden Reed (ankle): limited

  • DL T.J. Slaton (quad): limited

  • LB Quay Walker (shoulder): limited

  • WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle): limited

  • RB A.J. Dillon (thumb): DNP

  • G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): DNP

  • S Darnell Savage (shoulder): DNP

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

JETS

  • RB Nick Bawdin (knee): limited

  • DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): limited

  • RB Breece Hall (ankle): limited

  • OL Max Mitchell (neck): limited

  • QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): limited

  • OL Joe Tippmann (shoulder): limited

  • WR Jason Brownlee (ankle): DNP

  • OL Carter Warren (hip): DNP

DOLPHINS

  • T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): limited

  • RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited

  • S Jevon Holland (knees): limited

  • CB Xavien Howard (hip): limited

  • OL Austin Jackson (oblique): limited

  • RB Raheem Mostert (knee): limited

  • LB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique): limited

  • RB De'Von Achane (toe): DNP

  • OL Liam Eichenberg (calf): DNP

  • S DeShon Elliott (concussion): DNP

  • WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): DNP

  • OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP

GIANTS

  • CB Cor'Dale Flott (shoulder): limited

  • DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited

  • T Evan Neal (ankle): limited

  • DL A'Shawn Robinson (hamstring/finger): limited

  • TE Darren Waller (hamstring): limited

  • LB Isaiah Simmons (ankle): limited

SAINTS

  • QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): limited

  • DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited

  • WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh): limited

  • RB Jamaal Williams (groin): limited

  • DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): DNP

  • RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP

  • WR Chris Olave (ankle): DNP

TEXANS

  • WR Noah Brown (knee): limited

  • DT Maliek Collins (chest): limited

  • G Shaq Mason (calf): limited

  • LB Henry To'oTo'o (hamstring): limited

  • DE Will Anderson (ankle): DNP

  • LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): DNP

  • WR Nico Collins (calf): DNP

  • T George Fant (hip): DNP

  • QB C.J. Stroud (concussion): DNP

  • CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring): DNP

TITANS

  • DL Denico Autry (knee): limited

  • C Aaron Brewer (neck): limited

  • G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited

  • CB Anthony Kendall (knee): limited

  • LB Jake Gibbens (back): DNP

  • WR Kyle Philips (hamstring): DNP

  • TE Kevin Rader (illness): DNP

  • DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP

  • TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP

CHIEFS

  • LB Nick Bolton (wrist/ab): limited

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder): DNP

  • OL Donovan Smith (neck): DNP

  • S Mike Edwards (illness): SNP

PATRIOTS

  • DL Christian Barmore (shoulder): limited

  • WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder): limited

  • WR Demario Douglas (concussion): limited

  • WR DeVante Parker (knee): limited

  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): limited

  • WR Tyquan Thornton (hamstring): limited

  • OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand): DNP

  • DB Brenden Schooler (illness): DNP

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle): DNP

49ERS

  • G Spencer Burford (knee): limited

  • DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): DNP

  • G Aaron Banks (hip): DNP

  • LB Oren Burks (knee): DNP

  • TE Ross Sweeney (ankle): DNP

  • LB Dre Greenlaw (hip/ankle): DNP

  • DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): DNP

  • CB Charvarius Ward (groin): DNP

  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): DNP

CARDINALS

  • LB Krys Barnes (ribs): limited

  • WR Marquis Brown (heel): limited

  • RB Emari Demercado (neck): limited

  • P Blake Gillikin (back): limited

  • CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): limited

  • CB Bobby Price (quad): limited

  • DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited

  • CB Starling Thomas V (ankle): limited

  • S Jalen Thompson (toe): limited

  • OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): limited

  • WR Michael Wilson (neck): limited

  • TE Geoff Swaim (back): DNP

COMMANDERS

  • C Tyler Larsen (knee): limited

  • TE Curtis Hodges (back): DNP

  • RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): DNP

  • DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): DNP

RAMS

  • WR Tutu Atwell (concussion): limited

  • LB Michael Hoecht (knee): limited

  • WR Ben Skowronek (ankle): limited

  • T Rob Havenstein (groin): DNP

COWBOYS

  • RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited

  • WR Brandin Cooks (illness): DNP

  • CB Stephon Gilmore (illness): DNP

  • DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): DNP

  • S Malik Hooker (ankle): DNP

  • WR Jalen Tolbert (illness): DNP

BILLS

  • CB Taron Johnson (ankle): limited

  • TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/shoulder): limited

  • DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): DNP

  • S Micah Hyde (stinger): DNP

RAVENS

  • S Kyle Hamilton (knee): limited

  • QB Tyler Huntley (personal): DNP

JAGUARS

  • WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder): limited

  • CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited

  • CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited

  • S Andre Cisco (groin): limited

  • OL Ezra Cleveland (knee): limited

  • RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs): limited

  • CB Tre Herndon (concussion): limited

  • RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): limited

  • WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

  • OL Walker Little (hamstring): limited

  • TE Brenton Strange (foot): limited

EAGLES

  • S Reed Blankenship (concussion): limited

  • LB Zach Cunningham (knee): DNP

  • G Cam Jurgens (pectoral): DNP

  • CB Darius Slay (knee): DNP

SEAHAWKS

  • G Anthony Bradford (knee): limited

  • WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): limited

  • QB Geno Smith (groin): limited

  • CB Tre Brown (heel): limited

  • DE Leonard Williams (ankle): limited

  • NT Jarran Reed (wrist): limited

  • S Jamal Adams (knee): DNP

  • LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP

  • LB Nick Bellore (knee): DNP

  • CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): DNP

  • T Jason Peters (personal): DNP