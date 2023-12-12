Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill day-to-day with ankle injury, C Connor Williams out for season with torn ACL

Star Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is day-to-day with an ankle injury, but center Connor Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Head coach Mike McDaniel announced the news to reporters Tuesday afternoon, a day after the team's stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Williams is strong in run and pass protection and a key player in Miami's NFL-best offense. His absence is a significant blow as the postseason approaches on the heels of a difficult loss to the Titans. He injured his knee in the first half of Monday's game.

Tyreek Hill is day-to-day with the ankle injury he sustained Monday night. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Miami's offense struggled Monday as Hill was hobbled by the left ankle injury that sidelined him for much of the game. His left leg got pinned underneath his body on a tackle in the first quarter, and he didn't return to the game until midway through the third.

Tyreek Hill hyped up the crowd after he appeared to injure his knee after an awkward tackle 😤 pic.twitter.com/1qe5r8UssH — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2023

When he returned, his snap count was limited. With Hill hobbled, the Dolphins failed to score an offensive point in the first half and didn't score an offensive touchdown until late in the fourth quarter when a turnover set them up inside the Tennessee 10-yard line.

After taking a 14-point lead late in the fourth quarter off of two Titans turnovers, Miami allowed 15 unanswered points in the game's final 2:40 for a stunning loss at home to the AFC South-worst Titans who improved to 5-8 with the win.

The loss dropped the Dolphins behind the Baltimore Ravens in the race for the AFC's top playoff seed and raised questions about their viability as legitimate contenders. The potential return of Hill is critical, but losing Williams only makes matters worse.