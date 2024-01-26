NFL injury tracker, championship weekend: Ravens' Mark Andrews set to return, Deebo Samuel back at practice for 49ers

We're getting closer to the end of the 2023 NFL season and after Sunday we will know who will be facing off in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Good news is likely coming for the Baltimore Ravens as it looks like Mark Andrews will return. The All-Pro tight end has not played since suffering a fractured fibula and ligament damage in Week 11. He returned to practice two weeks ago, but was held back for last week's win over the Houston Texans.

Andrews was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, with all signs pointing to him being on the field Sunday afternoon.

A shoulder injury ended Deebo Samuel's day during the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, but the wide receiver was back at practice on Thursday in a limited capacity.

"It's awesome," said Christian McCaffrey. "Anytime he's out there, he brings an extra set of juice that it's hard to mimic without him."

There were fears of a fracture to Samuel's shoulder, but tests showed no such damage.

M&T Bank Stadium | Sunday, 3 p.m. ET | CBS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

BALTIMORE RAVENS

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf): limited

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): limited

WR Tylan Wallace (knee): limited

CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee): DNP

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates as he runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFC divisional round playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

No. 3 Detroit Lions at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

Levi's Stadium | Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET | FOX

DETROIT LIONS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS