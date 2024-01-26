NFL injury tracker, championship weekend: Ravens' Mark Andrews set to return, Deebo Samuel back at practice for 49ers
We're getting closer to the end of the 2023 NFL season and after Sunday we will know who will be facing off in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.
Good news is likely coming for the Baltimore Ravens as it looks like Mark Andrews will return. The All-Pro tight end has not played since suffering a fractured fibula and ligament damage in Week 11. He returned to practice two weeks ago, but was held back for last week's win over the Houston Texans.
Andrews was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, with all signs pointing to him being on the field Sunday afternoon.
A shoulder injury ended Deebo Samuel's day during the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, but the wide receiver was back at practice on Thursday in a limited capacity.
"It's awesome," said Christian McCaffrey. "Anytime he's out there, he brings an extra set of juice that it's hard to mimic without him."
There were fears of a fracture to Samuel's shoulder, but tests showed no such damage.
No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens
M&T Bank Stadium | Sunday, 3 p.m. ET | CBS
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
LB Willie Gay (neck): limited
CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): limited
S Mike Edwards (concussion): limited
WR Kadarius Toney (hip): limited
G Joe Thuney (pectoral): DNP
WR Skyy Moore (knee): DNP
DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps): DNP
RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe): DNP
BALTIMORE RAVENS
CB Marlon Humphrey (calf): limited
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): limited
WR Tylan Wallace (knee): limited
CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee): DNP
No. 3 Detroit Lions at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers
Levi's Stadium | Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET | FOX
DETROIT LIONS
WR Kalif Raymond (knee): DNP
C Frank Ragnow (ankle/toe/back/knee): DNP
LG Jonah Jackson (knee): DNP
NB Chase Lucas (illness): DNP
TE Sam LaPorta (knee): limited
WR Josh Reynolds (ribs): limited
LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder/ribs): limited
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): limited