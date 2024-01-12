All-Pro Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returns to practice from injured reserve ahead of playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens might be getting better in time for the postseason.

All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice from injured reserve Friday, opening the door for his return to the lineup in time for Baltimore's divisional-round playoff game. The Ravens announced the news.

Andrews hasn't played since he suffered a fractured fibula and ligament damage in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens placed him on injured reserve days later.

At the time, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that "there might be an outside chance" that Andrews could return this season. Friday's return to practice opens a 21-day window in which the Ravens can activate Andrews from injured reserve.

Andrews was seed running individual drills at Friday's practice.

Here is Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ first practice since injuring his ankle on Nov. 16: pic.twitter.com/AW0U9NdowR — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 12, 2024

Head coach John Harbaugh addressed Andrews' status with reporters after practice.

"Today was the first day," Harbaugh said. "He did individual, that was it. We kind of ran from there. We’ll get into next week and we'll have a better idea."

Mark Andrews could return in time for the Ravens' first playoff game. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The top-seeded Ravens have a bye for the wild-card round and will face the lowest remaining seed in the AFC bracket in next week's divisional round.

Andrews is one of quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite targets. A three-time Pro Bowler, Andrews earned All-Pro honors following the 2021 season. He tallied 45 catches for 544 yards with six touchdowns in 10 games before his injury this season. He led the Ravens in catches and receiving yardage the previous two seasons.

Second-year pro Isaiah Likely has thrived in Andrews' absence. In the six games since Andrews was injured, Likely has tallied 21 catches for 322 yards and five touchdowns. Andrews' return would give Jackson and the Ravens two dangerous targets at tight end.