NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp active for Rams, Tee Higgins not playing for Bengals
One of the NFL's best wide receivers is finally active. Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp is officially a go for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kupp's highly anticipated return was confirmed by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday. The wide receiver, who has been out through the first four weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday. On Saturday, he was officially activated from injured reserve.
Elsewhere, the Cincinnati Bengals will be facing the Arizona Cardinals without one of their top weapons. Wide receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled out with a reported rib injury, which means a hobbled Joe Burrow will be down one of the wideouts that makes the offense so dangerous when everything is clicking.
The rest of the late game NFL Week 5 inactives are below.
Rams
WR Demarcus Robinson
OLB Nick Hampton
OL Zach Thomas
OL Joe Noteboom
DE Desjuan Johnson
Eagles
None
Bengals
WR Tee Higgins
C Trey Hill
CB Chidobe Awuzie
DT Josh Tupou
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
OT D'Ante Smith
Cardinals
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
RB Keontay Ingram
OL Carter O'Donnell
TE Elijah Higgins
DL Jonathan Ledbetter
Colts
QB Sam Ehlinger
LB Shaquille Leonard
TE Will Mallory
DE Kwity Paye
T Bernhard Raimann
Lions
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
S Brian Branch
TE James Mitchell
DL Levi Onwuzurike
DL Brodric Martin
Ravens
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
QB Josh Johnson
OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
T Morgan Moses
TE Charlie Kolar
LB Odafe Oweh
Bengals
WR Tee Higgins (ribs): out
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)
DE Trey Hendrickson (back): questionable
Jaguars
OL Cam Robinson (exempt/commissioner permission list): added to active roster
LB Devin Lloyd (thumb): out
WR Parker Washington (knee): out
CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): out
LB Dawuane Smoot (knee): out
Saints
TE Juwan Johnson
S Lonnie Johnson Jr.
QB Jake Luton
G Andrus Peat
WR A.T. Perry
DE Kyle Phillips
OL Landon Young
Patriots
T Calvin Anderson
WR Kayshon Boutte
QBWill Grier
LB Matthew Judon
G Cole Strange
T Tyrone Wheatley
Steelers
QB Mason Rudolph
P Pressley Harvin
RB Godwin Igwebuike
OL Dan Moore Jr.
OL James Daniels
TE Pat Freiermuth
DE DeMarvin Leal
Texans
CB Shaquill Griffin
CB Tavierre Thomas
QB Case Keenum
LB Garret Wallow
RB Dare Ogunbowale
LB Christian Harris
LT Josh Jones
Falcons
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
DL Ta'Quon Graham
DL Joe Gaziano
LB Andre Smith Jr.
WR Zay Malone
QB Logan Woodside
Giants
RB Saquon Barkley
S Gervarrius Owens
LB Micah McFadden
C John Michael Schmitz
G Shane Lemieux
T Andrew Thomas
DL Jordon Riley
Dolphins
CB Kelvin Joseph
OLB Jaelan Phillips
RB Salvon Ahmed
WR Chase Claypool
NT Brandon Pili
QB Skylar Thompson
Panthers
RB Raheem Blackshear
S Xavier Woods
CB Donte Jackson
LB Deion Jones
T David Sharpe
Titans
WR Treylon Burks
LB Luke Gifford
DL Teair Tart
OL Jaelyn Duncan
LB Caleb Murphy
QB Will Levis
Cardinals
DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger): out
CB Garrett Williams (knee): out
Eagles
DT Fletcher Cox (back): out
S Sydney Brown (hamstring): out
DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps): out
OG Cam Jurgens (foot): out
Chiefs
WR Kadarius Toney: questionable
DT Chris Jones: questionable
Vikings
S Lewis Cline (hamstring): questionable
DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): questionable
Jets
CB DJ Reed (concussion): out
CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out
Broncos
P.J. Locke (toe): activated from IR
LB Baron Browning (knee): out
RB Javonte Williams (quad): questionable
Cowboys
TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle): out
LB Damone Clark (shoulder): questionable
49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): out
Packers
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) questionable
OG Elgton Jenkins (knee): expected to play
LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): out
CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable
CB Eric Stokes (foot): questionable
S Zayne Anderson (hamstring): out
S Rudy Ford (oblique): questionable
Raiders
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion): cleared protocol, expected to play
WR Davante Adams (shoulder): did not practice
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited
Rams
WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring): expected to play
OT Joe Noteboom (groin): out
Desjaun Johnson (thumb): doubtful
Bills
LB Von Miller (Achilles): questionable. Read more about his "94.5 percent chance" to play."
DE Greg Rousseau (foot): out
CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles): placed on IR