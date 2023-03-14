NFL free agency updates: Get the latest news on top players with negotiating period open

NFL free agency doesn't officially begin until Wednesday, but a number of top players on the market are already spoken for.

While the league won't mark the start of its league year until 4 p.m. ET tomorrow, Monday's opening of the "negotiating period" or "legal tampering window" meant a flood of unofficial agreements between marquee players and franchises. Among the big names to strike agreements were QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Las Vegas Raiders), DT Javon Hargrave (San Francisco 49ers), OT Mike McGlinchey (Denver Broncos) and LB Tremaine Edmunds (Chicago Bears).

Jakobi Meyers gets his payday from Raiders

The wide receiver market was slow to materialize, but the top pass catcher is now off the board.

Meyers agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal that includes $21 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

The move is the latest by coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler to reshape the offense. On Monday, the Raiders struck a three-year deal with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Meyers joins Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller in Las Vegas' crew of pass catchers.

His departure leaves a significant hole for New England, which now no longer returns any wide receiver who had more than 35 catches or 550 receiving yards.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Buccaneers trade G Shaq Mason to Texans

More changes are coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team is trading offensive guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans in a late-round pick swap, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Reports emerged Monday that the Buccaneers would either try to trade or release Mason, who had a $9.576 million cap hit.

He becomes the second starting offensive lineman that the team has sent off this offseason after left tackle Donovan Smith was cut.

In Houston, Mason might provide needed stability on the interior for a team that is expected to have a rookie starter in 2023.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws the football during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback plan might be coming into focus.

Taylor Heinicke agreed to a two-year deal worth $14 million million, per multiple reports.

His arrival likely further solidifies second-year signal-caller Desmond Ridder as the starter. The Falcons also own the No. 8 pick and could select a quarterback, though it's expected that the top three or four passers will be gone by that point.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera had left the door open for a possible return for Heinicke, who started nine games for Washington. Rivera maintained, however, that Sam Howell would have the lead for the starting position entering the offseason program.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

