NFL free agency 2023: Details on the legal tampering window, key dates to know

The NFL rarely has any peak down times and almost one month after Super Bowl LVII, the new league year is set to begin as all 32 teams chase postseason glory.

With free agency’s legal tampering period just days away, players around the league are reacting to Daniel Jones’s new 4-year, $160 million deal, while others are shocked that Lamar Jackson can make any headway with the Ravens.

Philadelphia will likely lose C.J. Gardner-Johnson, along with Javon Hargrave and James Bradberry, making for an interesting open market with 19 players able to join other rosters.

If you have any questions about when free agents can begin signing with new teams, here are a few key dates regarding the NFL free agency and legal tampering time periods.

March 13-15

Contract negotiations can now begin.

Starting at 12:00 p.m. on March 13 and ending at 3:59 p.m. on March 15, the Eagles and 31 other teams can contact and enter into contract negotiations with unrestricted free agents.

No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with Philadelphia or any other team until 4:00 p.m. on March 15.

March 15

NFL Free Agency begins at 4:00 p.m. for all 32 teams, with Philadelphia having 19 players who could hit the open market.

The NFL trading period for 2023 also begins at 4:00 p.m.

With the end of the league year and the start of a new one at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, it is a very important time in regard to players’ contracts. Here’s what teams and players must do before the official start of the league’s new year, according to NFL.

“Clubs must exercise options for 2023 on all players who have option clauses in their 2022 contracts.”

“Clubs must submit Qualifying Offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.”

“Clubs must submit a Minimum Salary Tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2022 contracts who have fewer than three Accrued Seasons of free agency credit.”

March 26-29: Annual League Meeting in Phoenix

An important date for obvious reasons, key personnel could vote to do away with the Eagles’ version of the quarterback sneak.

April 17: Eagles offseason workouts

Clubs with returning head coaches may begin off-season workout programs.

