NFL finalizes New Orleans Saints’ preseason schedule with dates and times

We already knew some of the New Orleans Saints preseason matchups, but now it’s all set down in permanent ink. The NFL finalized each of the Saints preseason games with opponents, dates, and times, and this time the schedule-makers did them a solid. With the Saints moving their 2024 training camp to UC Irvine in Southern California, two of their preseason games are on the West Coast.

The Saints will kick off their preseason against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 10, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT; the game will be broadcast locally on FOX affiliates in the team’s home market. We’ll have to wait and see whether each team’s starters play many snaps in this one.

After that, they’ll stay on the West Coast for their next preseason game. The Saints will host the San Francisco 49ers for a few days of joint practices at UC Irvine before traveling to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. This will be a national broadcast on FOX Sports, scheduled for Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. CT.

And then they’ll come back to New Orleans to close out the preseason. The Saints will host the Tennessee Titans at the Caesars Superdome on Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. CT, broadcast again on local FOX affiliates.

Remember, wins and losses aren’t really the point of the preseason. The Saints need to evaluate the players competing for roster spots and how quickly Klint Kubiak’s new offense is installing. We’ll see whether their approach has changed from last summer when the starting offense played only a handful of snaps in one preseason game, but if last year’s results are anything to go off of they could use the practice.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire