NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 14

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 14 highlighted by Dolphins at Chargers, Eagles at Giants, Vikings at Lions, Jets at Bills

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 14

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

Raiders at Rams

Line: Raiders -6.5, o/u: 44.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Raiders

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Raiders

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Raiders*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Raiders

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Raiders

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Raiders

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Raiders*

E, CFN Raiders*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Raiders

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Raiders

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Raiders

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rams

CONSENSUS PICK: Raiders

NEXT: Jets at Bills Expert Picks Predictions

Jets at Bills

Line: Bills -9.5, o/u: 43.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bills*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bills

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bills*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bills*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bills

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bills*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bills*

E, CFN Bills

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Bills*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bills*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bills*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bills*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bills

CONSENSUS PICK: Bills*

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

Story continues

NEXT: Browns at Bengals Expert Picks Predictions

Browns at Bengals

Line: Bengals -6.5, o/u: 47.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bengals

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bengals*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bengals*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bengals

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bengals

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bengals

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bengals

E, CFN Browns

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Bengals

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bengals

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bengals*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bengals

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Browns

CONSENSUS PICK: Bengals

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

NEXT: Texans at Cowboys Expert Picks Predictions

Texans at Cowboys

Line: Cowboys -16.5, o/u: 45.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Cowboys

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cowboys

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cowboys*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cowboys

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cowboys*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cowboys

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cowboys*

E, CFN Cowboys

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Cowboys

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cowboys

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cowboys*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cowboys

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texans

CONSENSUS PICK: Cowboys

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

NEXT: Vikings at Lions Expert Picks Predictions

Vikings at Lions

Line: Lions -2.5, o/u: 52.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Vikings

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Lions

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Vikings

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Lions

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Lions

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Vikings

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Vikings

E, CFN Lions

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Vikings

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Vikings

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Vikings

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Vikings

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Lions

CONSENSUS PICK: Vikings

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

NEXT: Jaguars at Titans Expert Picks Predictions

Jaguars at Titans

Line: Titans -4.5, o/u: 41.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Titans

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Titans

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Titans

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Titans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Titans

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Titans

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Titans

E, CFN Jaguars

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Titans

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Titans

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Jaguars

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Titans

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Titans

CONSENSUS PICK: Titans

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

NEXT: Eagles at Giants Expert Picks Predictions

Eagles at Giants

Line: Eagles -6.5, o/u: 44.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Eagles

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Giants

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Eagles*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Eagles

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Eagles

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Eagles

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Eagles

E, CFN Eagles*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Eagles

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Eagles

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Giants

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Eagles

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Eagles

CONSENSUS PICK: Eagles

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

NEXT: Ravens at Steelers Expert Picks Predictions

Ravens at Steelers

Line: Steelers -2.5, o/u: 36.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ravens

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ravens

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ravens

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Steelers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Steelers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Steelers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Steelers

E, CFN Steelers

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Steelers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Steelers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Steelers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ravens

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ravens

CONSENSUS PICK: Steelers

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

NEXT: Chiefs at Broncos Expert Picks Predictions

Chiefs at Broncos

Line: Chiefs -9.5, o/u: 43.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chiefs

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chiefs

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chiefs*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chiefs

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chiefs

E, CFN Chiefs

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Chiefs

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chiefs*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Chiefs

CONSENSUS PICK: Chiefs

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

NEXT: Buccaneers at 49ers Expert Picks Predictions

Buccaneers at 49ers

Line: 49ers -3.5, o/u: 37.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: 49ers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 49ers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: 49ers

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: 49ers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: 49ers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com 49ers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN 49ers

E, CFN 49ers

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com 49ers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com 49ers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buccaneers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: 49ers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: 49ers

CONSENSUS PICK: 49ers

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

NEXT: Panthers at Seahawks Expert Picks Predictions

Panthers at Seahawks

Line: Seahawks -3.5, o/u: 43.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Seahawks

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seahawks

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seahawks

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Seahawks

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seahawks

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Seahawks

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seahawks

E, CFN Seahawks*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Seahawks

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Seahawks

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Seahawks

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seahawks*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Panthers

CONSENSUS PICK: Seahawks

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

NEXT: Dolphins at Chargers Expert Picks Predictions

Dolphins at Chargers

Line: Dolphins -3, o/u: 52.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chargers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chargers

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Dolphins

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Dolphins

E, CFN Dolphins

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Chargers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Dolphins

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chargers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Chargers

CONSENSUS PICK: Chargers

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

NEXT: Patriots at Cardinals Expert Picks Predictions

Patriots at Cardinals

Line: Patriots -1.5, o/u: 44.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Patriots

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cardinals

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Patriots

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Patriots

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cardinals

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cardinals

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cardinals

E, CFN Cardinals

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Cardinals

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Patriots

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cardinals

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Patriots

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cardinals

CONSENSUS PICK: Cardinals

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

NEXT: Expert Picks, Predictions Results So Far

Expert Picks So Far

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

SU 97 68 2 ATS 76 82 5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU 118 85 2 ATS 103 86 5

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU 114 77 2 ATS 102 87 5

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

SU 127 64 2 ATS 101 88 5

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU 100 92 2 ATS 91 98 5

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU 109 81 2 ATS 93 96 5

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU 111-81-2 ATS 102-87-5

E, CFN

SU 109-83-2 ATS 101-88-5

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

SU 93-81-2 ATS 72-98-5

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

SU 103-75-2 ATS 95-80-5

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU 108-82-2 ATS 84-97-5

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU 102-77-2 ATS 96-81-5

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

SU 86-93-2 ATS 91-86-5

CONSENSUS PICK

SU 106-72-2 ATS 91-85-5

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

Story originally appeared on College Football News