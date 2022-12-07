NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 14
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 14 highlighted by Dolphins at Chargers, Eagles at Giants, Vikings at Lions, Jets at Bills
NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 14
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19
Raiders at Rams
Line: Raiders -6.5, o/u: 44.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Raiders
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Raiders
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Raiders*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Raiders
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Raiders
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Raiders
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Raiders*
E, CFN Raiders*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Raiders
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Raiders
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Raiders
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rams
CONSENSUS PICK: Raiders
NEXT: Jets at Bills Expert Picks Predictions
Jets at Bills
Line: Bills -9.5, o/u: 43.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bills*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bills
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bills*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bills*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bills
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bills*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bills*
E, CFN Bills
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Bills*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bills*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bills*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bills*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bills
CONSENSUS PICK: Bills*
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19
NEXT: Browns at Bengals Expert Picks Predictions
Browns at Bengals
Line: Bengals -6.5, o/u: 47.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bengals
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bengals*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bengals*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bengals
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bengals
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bengals
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bengals
E, CFN Browns
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Bengals
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bengals
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bengals*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bengals
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Browns
CONSENSUS PICK: Bengals
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19
NEXT: Texans at Cowboys Expert Picks Predictions
Texans at Cowboys
Line: Cowboys -16.5, o/u: 45.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Cowboys
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cowboys
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cowboys*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cowboys
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cowboys*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cowboys
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cowboys*
E, CFN Cowboys
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Cowboys
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cowboys
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cowboys*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cowboys
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texans
CONSENSUS PICK: Cowboys
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19
NEXT: Vikings at Lions Expert Picks Predictions
Vikings at Lions
Line: Lions -2.5, o/u: 52.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Vikings
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Lions
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Vikings
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Lions
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Lions
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Vikings
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Vikings
E, CFN Lions
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Vikings
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Vikings
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Vikings
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Vikings
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Lions
CONSENSUS PICK: Vikings
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19
NEXT: Jaguars at Titans Expert Picks Predictions
Jaguars at Titans
Line: Titans -4.5, o/u: 41.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Titans
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Titans
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Titans
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Titans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Titans
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Titans
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Titans
E, CFN Jaguars
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Titans
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Titans
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Jaguars
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Titans
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Titans
CONSENSUS PICK: Titans
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19
NEXT: Eagles at Giants Expert Picks Predictions
Eagles at Giants
Line: Eagles -6.5, o/u: 44.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Eagles
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Giants
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Eagles*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Eagles
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Eagles
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Eagles
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Eagles
E, CFN Eagles*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Eagles
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Eagles
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Giants
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Eagles
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Eagles
CONSENSUS PICK: Eagles
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19
NEXT: Ravens at Steelers Expert Picks Predictions
Ravens at Steelers
Line: Steelers -2.5, o/u: 36.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ravens
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ravens
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ravens
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Steelers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Steelers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Steelers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Steelers
E, CFN Steelers
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Steelers
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Steelers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Steelers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ravens
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ravens
CONSENSUS PICK: Steelers
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19
NEXT: Chiefs at Broncos Expert Picks Predictions
Chiefs at Broncos
Line: Chiefs -9.5, o/u: 43.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chiefs
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chiefs
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chiefs*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chiefs
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chiefs
E, CFN Chiefs
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Chiefs
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chiefs*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Chiefs
CONSENSUS PICK: Chiefs
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19
NEXT: Buccaneers at 49ers Expert Picks Predictions
Buccaneers at 49ers
Line: 49ers -3.5, o/u: 37.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: 49ers
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 49ers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: 49ers
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: 49ers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: 49ers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com 49ers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN 49ers
E, CFN 49ers
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com 49ers
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com 49ers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buccaneers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: 49ers
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: 49ers
CONSENSUS PICK: 49ers
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19
NEXT: Panthers at Seahawks Expert Picks Predictions
Panthers at Seahawks
Line: Seahawks -3.5, o/u: 43.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Seahawks
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seahawks
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seahawks
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Seahawks
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seahawks
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Seahawks
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seahawks
E, CFN Seahawks*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Seahawks
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Seahawks
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Seahawks
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seahawks*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Panthers
CONSENSUS PICK: Seahawks
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19
NEXT: Dolphins at Chargers Expert Picks Predictions
Dolphins at Chargers
Line: Dolphins -3, o/u: 52.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chargers
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chargers
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Dolphins
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chargers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Dolphins
E, CFN Dolphins
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Chargers
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Dolphins
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chargers
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Chargers
CONSENSUS PICK: Chargers
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19
NEXT: Patriots at Cardinals Expert Picks Predictions
Patriots at Cardinals
Line: Patriots -1.5, o/u: 44.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Patriots
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cardinals
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Patriots
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Patriots
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cardinals
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cardinals
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cardinals
E, CFN Cardinals
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Cardinals
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Patriots
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cardinals
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Patriots
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cardinals
CONSENSUS PICK: Cardinals
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19
NEXT: Expert Picks, Predictions Results So Far
Expert Picks So Far
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
SU 97 68 2 ATS 76 82 5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU 118 85 2 ATS 103 86 5
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU 114 77 2 ATS 102 87 5
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
SU 127 64 2 ATS 101 88 5
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU 100 92 2 ATS 91 98 5
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU 109 81 2 ATS 93 96 5
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU 111-81-2 ATS 102-87-5
E, CFN
SU 109-83-2 ATS 101-88-5
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
SU 93-81-2 ATS 72-98-5
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
SU 103-75-2 ATS 95-80-5
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU 108-82-2 ATS 84-97-5
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU 102-77-2 ATS 96-81-5
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
SU 86-93-2 ATS 91-86-5
CONSENSUS PICK
SU 106-72-2 ATS 91-85-5
Week 14 NFL Expert Picks
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19