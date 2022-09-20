NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 3

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 4 highlighted by Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Buffalo at Miami, and Green Bay at Tampa Bay

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Pittsburgh at Cleveland

Line: Cleveland -4.5, o/u: 38.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Pittsburgh

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cleveland

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cleveland

E, CFN Cleveland

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Pittsburgh

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cleveland

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland*

Houston at Chicago

Line: Chicago -2.5, o/u: 40.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chicago

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chicago

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston

E, CFN Chicago

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chicago

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chicago

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chicago

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago

Las Vegas at Tennessee

Line: Las Vegas -2, o/u: 45.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Las Vegas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Las Vegas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Las Vegas

E, CFN Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Las Vegas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Las Vegas

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas

Kansas City at Indianapolis

Line: Kansas City -6.5, o/u: 49.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Kansas City

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas City

E, CFN Kansas City

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kansas City

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Indianapolis

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

Buffalo at Miami

Line: Buffalo -5.5, o/u: 53.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miami

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo

E, CFN Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

Detroit at Minnesota

Line: Minnesota -6, o/u: 53.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Minnesota

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Minnesota*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Detroit

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota*

E, CFN Minnesota*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Detroit

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*

Baltimore at New England

Line: Baltimore -3, o/u: 43

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Baltimore

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore

E, CFN Baltimore

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Baltimore

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New England

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Cincinnati at New York Jets

Line: Cincinnati -4.5, o/u: 45

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Cincinnati*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cincinnati*

E, CFN Cincinnati

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Jets

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NY Jets

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Philadelphia at Washington

Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 47

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Philadelphia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Philadelphia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Philadelphia

E, CFN Philadelphia

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Philadelphia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia

New Orleans at Carolina

Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 41

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: New Orleans

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Carolina

E, CFN Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Carolina

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Carolina

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Caorlina

CONSENSUS PICK: Caorlina

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -7, o/u: 48

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: LA Chargers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Chargers*

E, CFN LA Chargers

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LA Chargers*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jacksonville

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona

Line: Los Angeles Rams -3.5, o/u: 49

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: LA Rams

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Rams*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams

E, CFN Arizona

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Arizona

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams*

Atlanta at Seattle

Line: Seattle -2, o/u: 42

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Atlanta

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Atlanta

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seattle

E, CFN Seattle

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Atlanta

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Seattle

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Seattle

CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle

Green Bay at Tampa Bay

Line: Tampa Bay -2, o/u: 41

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tampa Bay

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Green Bay

E, CFN Green Bay

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Green Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tampa Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

San Francisco at Denver

Line: San Francisco -1.5, o/u: 45

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Francisco

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Denver

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Francisco

E, CFN San Francisco

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Francisco

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Denver

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Denver

CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco

Dallas at New York Giants

Line: New York Giants -2.5, o/u: 39.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Dallas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Giants

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Dallas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Dallas

E, CFN NY Giants

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Dallas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NY Giants

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Dallas

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

Expert Picks So Far

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

ATS 11-20-1, SU 9-23

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

ATS 16-15-1, SU 16-16

Pete Fiutak, CFN

ATS 17-14-1, SU 17-15

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

ATS 17-14-1, SU 15-17

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

ATS 14-17-1, SU 18-14

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com

ATS 16-15-1, SU 15-17

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

ATS 14-17-1, SU 12-20

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

ATS 18-13-1, SU. 18-14

E, CFN

ATS 14-17-1, SU 11-21

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

ATS 16-15-1, SU 14-18

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

ATS 16-15-1, SU 13-19

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

ATS 16-15-1, SU 15-17

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

ATS 14-17-1, SU 15-17

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

ATS 14-17-1, SU 18-14

CONSENSUS PICK

ATS 17-14-1, SU 17-15

