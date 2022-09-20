NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 3
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 4 highlighted by Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Buffalo at Miami, and Green Bay at Tampa Bay
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Line: Cleveland -4.5, o/u: 38.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Pittsburgh
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cleveland
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cleveland
E, CFN Cleveland
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Pittsburgh
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cleveland
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland*
Houston at Chicago
Line: Chicago -2.5, o/u: 40.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chicago
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chicago
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston
E, CFN Chicago
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chicago
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chicago
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chicago
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago
Las Vegas at Tennessee
Line: Las Vegas -2, o/u: 45.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Las Vegas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Las Vegas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Las Vegas
E, CFN Tennessee
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Las Vegas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Las Vegas
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas
Kansas City at Indianapolis
Line: Kansas City -6.5, o/u: 49.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Kansas City
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas City
E, CFN Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Indianapolis
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City
Buffalo at Miami
Line: Buffalo -5.5, o/u: 53.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miami
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo
E, CFN Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Detroit at Minnesota
Line: Minnesota -6, o/u: 53.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Minnesota
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Minnesota*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Detroit
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota*
E, CFN Minnesota*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Detroit
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*
Baltimore at New England
Line: Baltimore -3, o/u: 43
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Baltimore
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore
E, CFN Baltimore
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Baltimore
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New England
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore
Cincinnati at New York Jets
Line: Cincinnati -4.5, o/u: 45
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Cincinnati*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cincinnati*
E, CFN Cincinnati
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Jets
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NY Jets
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
Philadelphia at Washington
Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 47
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Philadelphia
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Philadelphia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Philadelphia
E, CFN Philadelphia
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Philadelphia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia
New Orleans at Carolina
Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 41
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: New Orleans
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Carolina
E, CFN Carolina
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Carolina
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Carolina
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Caorlina
CONSENSUS PICK: Caorlina
Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -7, o/u: 48
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Chargers*
E, CFN LA Chargers
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LA Chargers*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona
Line: Los Angeles Rams -3.5, o/u: 49
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: LA Rams
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Rams*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams
E, CFN Arizona
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Arizona
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams*
Atlanta at Seattle
Line: Seattle -2, o/u: 42
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Atlanta
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Atlanta
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seattle
E, CFN Seattle
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Atlanta
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Seattle
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Seattle
CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle
Green Bay at Tampa Bay
Line: Tampa Bay -2, o/u: 41
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tampa Bay
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Green Bay
E, CFN Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tampa Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
San Francisco at Denver
Line: San Francisco -1.5, o/u: 45
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Francisco
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Denver
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Francisco
E, CFN San Francisco
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Francisco
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Denver
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco
Dallas at New York Giants
Line: New York Giants -2.5, o/u: 39.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Dallas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Giants
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Dallas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Dallas
E, CFN NY Giants
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Dallas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NY Giants
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas
Expert Picks So Far
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
ATS 11-20-1, SU 9-23
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
ATS 16-15-1, SU 16-16
Pete Fiutak, CFN
ATS 17-14-1, SU 17-15
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
ATS 17-14-1, SU 15-17
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
ATS 14-17-1, SU 18-14
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com
ATS 16-15-1, SU 15-17
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
ATS 14-17-1, SU 12-20
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
ATS 18-13-1, SU. 18-14
E, CFN
ATS 14-17-1, SU 11-21
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
ATS 16-15-1, SU 14-18
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
ATS 16-15-1, SU 13-19
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
ATS 16-15-1, SU 15-17
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
ATS 14-17-1, SU 15-17
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
ATS 14-17-1, SU 18-14
CONSENSUS PICK
ATS 17-14-1, SU 17-15
