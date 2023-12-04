What will NFL, or Eagles, do about Dom DiSandro?

For the first time in recent (or longer) memory, a non-player and non-coach involved himself in the action on Sunday, putting hands on a player in an effort to break up an altercation.

Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro was ejected for his behavior. The next question is whether and to what extent DiSandro and/or the Eagles will be punished by the league.

Per a source with knowledge of the relevant procedures, Gameday Operations has jurisdiction over sideline personnel. Chris Palmer would be the hearing officer for any discipline imposed on the team.

It's difficult to think of a prior situation in which a non-player became so directly involved in the action. In 2010, former Jets strength coach Sal Alosi created a sideline phalanx during a punt play. Alosi tripped Dolphins gunner Nolan Carroll.

Alosi was suspended by the team for the rest of the season and the playoffs. He also was fined $25,000.

The Eagles could choose to take action against DiSandro; that would make the punishment sting a little bit less for the fan base than if it comes from 345 Park Avenue.

Regardless of what happens and how it happens, there must be a bright line that non-players never cross. The officials keep order between players, not members of either teams' staff. All teams need to know that this isn't acceptable — especially since there's a strategic incentive to swap a non-player who has no impact on the game for a player if, as it happened in Philly, both DiSandro and 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw were ejected.