NFL Draft Rookie Quarterback Snapshot: Cool, calm, and capable — Joe Burrow is a winner

As we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft, football analyst Liz Loza will deliver a snapshot of the top prospects at each position that will include their pro comparison and best fantasy fit. Here, she concludes her series with reigning National Champion, LSU Tiger, and projected No. 1 overall pick, Joe Burrow.

Origin Story

Not only is Burrow the son of a college football coach (who also played in the CFL and NFL), but his impressive athletic lineage dates all the way back to the 1940s when both of his grandparents ripped up the record books as basketball stars in Mississippi.

Super Power

Call it instincts, anticipation, or straight-up smarts, the former Tiger has the football IQ of a player well beyond his 23 years (even if that is “old” for a rookie).

Greatest Weakness

A canon Burrow has not. That said, his arm is strong enough to reach all three levels of the field and his decision making keeps him on target.

Overview

They call him Joe Cool for a reason. As discussed on the Rookie Snapshot Podcast, Burrow’s game is slick. He’s got the poise and processing speed of a pro.

A champ who understands adversity and humility, this kid proved to the nation that he was willing to not only work and wait for his moment but also had the goods to deliver when the lights were at their brightest.

He may not have the biggest arm or the most dynamic legs, but he’s a fantastically accurate passer with solid scrambling ability. Moreover, his feel for the game in tandem with his self-awareness as a player fuels a fantastic blend of confidence and creativity that is only found in winners.

Key Stat

Per SIS, in addition to a completion percentage of 76.3% (QB1) Burrow also racked up 3,077 AIR yards on the season (QB1).

Comp

Jared Goff.

Fantasy Fit

Get excited, Cincinnati.

