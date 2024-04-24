NFL Draft prospect Roman Wilson has fond memories of ex-Chiefs star Jamaal Charles

As a kid growing up in Kihei, Hawaii, wide receiver Roman Wilson fell in love with the gritty play of one NFL player.

Former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles.

“My first introduction to the Chiefs was Jamaal Charles. Just an absolute dog,” Wilson said in an interview while promoting Six Star Pro Nutrition’s Whey Protein Plus drink in Kellogg’s Froot Loops flavor.

“That’s how I kind of envisioned myself playing football at a young age. So that was my first introduction to them. And to see what they are now, I’d love to go there and play for them, too.”

Some NFL pundits seeing that happening, as the former Michigan star has been linked to Kansas City.

A mock draft from the NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein had the Chiefs taking Wilson in the first round. The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff had Wilson dropping to the Chiefs in the second round.

In addition to watching the Chiefs win the last two Super Bowls, Wilson got to know the team through wide receivers coach Connor Embree. They met at the Senior Bowl.

“The receiver coach is very cool, very chill, very laid back, just a great guy I would love to play for,” Wilson said. “He seems very smart. And he just seemed like a good dude, honestly.”

Another perk to potentially joining the Chiefs would be catching passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He already is one of the best quarterbacks ever and just being able to play for him and be a guy that he can trust and rely on you know, I would love to be that person,” Wilson said.

“I don’t watch too many Chiefs games, but I could see myself playing in the offense and being a guy who is kind of like Julian Edelman, who’s just gonna get open short underneath or also has the ability to go over the top and make plays, but just being a person that the quarterback can rely on. I feel like I could fit that role.”

In fact, Wilson sees similarities between the game-winning touchdown the Chiefs scored in Super Bowl LVIII and the catch he made to help Michigan tie Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

They weren’t identical plays but you can see a resemblance in the designs.

“The play they ran to win the Super Bowl was just a little similar to the type of play we ran to tie up the game in the Rose Bowl,” Wilson said. “So you know I can literally envision myself running the same play (in the NFL).”