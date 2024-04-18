NFL Draft Preview: Beau Brade, Maryland safety

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Over the years, Maryland has had quite a few notable defensive backs in the NFL. Recently, the Terps have had names in the pros like Deonte Banks, Jakorian Bennett, Darnell Savage, Nick Cross and JC Jackson.

Beau Brade is hoping to be the next Terps defensive back to make it to the next level.

Brade said that during his draft process, he’s been leaning on the Maryland who have been drafted in recent years for advice and support.

“Keep grinding, keep your head down, just keep it one step at a time. I talked to Banks, I talked to Bennett, I talked to Chig Okonkwo who was here a couple of years ago,” Brade said. “All those guys are where I’m trying to get. I’m trying to get as much information from them as I possibly can and that started at the beginning of this process and then to the Senior Bowl and to now.”

A native of Howard County, Maryland, Brade has been projected to be picked as high as the 2nd round.

“I’m not really too caught up in that. I know whatever team gets me, they’re going to be proud of their pick,” Brade said. “They’re going to be a lucky team as I am a lucky player playing for them.”

Brade saw plenty of action on the field at UMD and started all games each of the last two seasons, leading the team in tackles both years. A team captain last season, Brade also earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2022 and 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.