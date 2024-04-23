For months, the NFL Draft has been beginning after the Chicago Bears select USC quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall. And with the selection process set to kick off Thursday, nothing has changed. If anything, it has come full circle, defying a a relentless mill of speculation that has produced little more than a marathon of aspirin, temple-rubbing and enough mock drafts to challenge the infinite blank space of the internet.

With only a few ticks of the clock left this week, the draft still starts behind Williams. And nobody in the league is quite sure what is going to happen.

Certainly, there is informed speculation that runs deeper than an army of “insiders.” Personnel departments and coaching staffs have been on the road, linking up at the crossroads of the NFL scouting combine, league meetings and a multitude of pro days. Dinner or drinks at common hotel locations or restaurants have been shared. Old friends have settled into booths to say hello and gossip about players. And inside it all, team personnel have tried to work out some of the hidden math of March and April, picking and pecking in conversations while they try to shape up opposing needs and infatuations.

With that in mind, we took one last pass in recent days with a swath of front offices and coaching staffs, as well as some ancillary league personnel who could provide final insight they might have on what is coming later this week.

Here are some of the the most interesting nuggets ...

Top of NFL Draft is about Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy rather than Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels

First things first: Williams is going to the Bears. So let’s move past that to LSU’s Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

Without a doubt, the Commanders have done a masterful job muddying up the picture at No. 2 overall. At various points over the past two months, we’ve heard they were measuring between Daniels or North Carolina's Maye. Then came late March and early April, when it began swirling that Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was in the mix, too. So much so that after I wrote a piece nearly a month ago urging everyone to relax with the McCarthy and Washington connection, a personnel source I trust implicitly reached out to say “it’s real.”

As time has dragged on, Daniels surfaced as the most toolsy and refined player among the “next three,” with a far more consistent end to his college career than Maye, and a far larger bank of film showing what he has done versus the projection of what McCarthy might be able to do.

That’s not to say there aren’t McCarthy or Maye fans inside Washington. There are. But right now Daniels presents a solidly high ceiling with special traits, plus a higher floor than Maye and McCarthy — who are younger, but also have their futures leveraged against guesstimating what they might be. And even that projection reveals both are solid hikes away from where Daniels is right now as an athlete and passer. Barring some final input of Commanders owner Josh Harris that could change things (and he has been very involved along the way), there is a solid belief across the league that Daniels has come into hard focus at No. 2 overall.

That brings us to where things could get hairy.

The NFL Draft truly begins when we learn where Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy end up, not Caleb Williams. (Taylar Sievert/Yahoo Sports)

Contrary to a vast amount of projection since March 15 — when the Minnesota Vikings dealt for the Houston Texans’ No. 23 overall pick — there is a growing consensus among NFL teams that McCarthy is not the primary target in a potential trade-up for the Vikings. Instead, it’s believed Minnesota’s top target is Maye. He has a connection with quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, who coached Maye in high school. The potential complication for the Vikings is how the quarterback stack falls at the top of the draft.

Assuming Daniels is the Commanders' pick at No. 2, all eyes will fall on the New England Patriots at No. 3 and what they choose to do in the slot. While trading out is certainly an option, it’s telling that team owner Robert Kraft said publicly in one breath that he was going to let the team “make the decision,” but then in the next breath said, “One way or another, I’d like to see us get a top-rate young quarterback.” Achieving that goal points to the Patriots sticking at the No. 3 pick and selecting that player. If that’s Maye, the selection could turn the draft on its ear for two franchises.

The first would be the Vikings, who would have their top quarterback target taken off the board. The second would be the New York Giants, who have been carefully working league connections to figure out how the quarterback stack will shake out Thursday. Without a doubt, there are other front offices that believe a quarterback is squarely in play for the Giants. The unknown is whether or not McCarthy — who made a private visit to the franchise in March — is the player they’re aiming for with the No. 6 pick.

This is where the Giants and Vikings potentially intersect at the Arizona Cardinals’ No. 4 overall pick. If the Giants believe the Vikings view McCarthy as their top option after Maye … and if Maye goes off the board at No. 3 to New England … it creates a potential sprint for the Cardinals' pick at No. 4. And New York will have an edge over the Vikings in one significant respect: Arizona sliding down only two slots in the draft is a simpler move that leaves the Cardinals squarely in play to land one of the elite wide receivers at No. 6 (likely a choice between LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze). That doesn’t mean the Cardinals wouldn’t entertain moving all the way down to the Vikings’ pick at 11 — a trade that would be expected to net the No. 23 overall pick plus additional compensation. But that move would have more moving parts, as the Cardinals would then have to try to again replicate last year’s “down, up” maneuver, which saw them trade from their No. 3 slot to the Houston Texans’ No. 12 pick, then saw the Cardinals trade back up again to the Detroit Lions' spot at No. 6, where they selected offensive tackle Paris Johnson.

Could the Cardinals make a similar move again? Yes. But it’s still filled with risk, as they could get locked out and miss all of the draft’s top receivers, or face a bidding war with another team targeting their own receiver need. The likely outcome of any Arizona trade, should one unfold with either the Giants or Vikings, is where the compensation lands. And Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort will be asking for a lot — particularly from the Vikings, who have created a significant need at quarterback after letting Kirk Cousins go and signing Sam Darnold to a one-year bridge deal. Ossenfort also knows Minnesota wants to extend wideout Justin Jefferson to a lucrative long-term deal. And that’s much more palatable building a rookie quarterback contract into the future plans. Not a great tell for the Vikings, but certainly good for trade partners who want to push them at the trade table.

There’s also a twist in all of this. A very well-connected league source told Yahoo Sports they firmly believe that if the Patriots take Maye, the Vikings are comfortable standing down in trade talks and using one of their two first-round picks — either No. 11 or No. 23 — to select Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. It’s worth noting here that Nix had a private workout for the Vikings earlier this month.

However it breaks down, be in your seat for the draft no later than the second pick going on the clock. After that, it’s going to get wild.

Other NFL Draft odds and ends …