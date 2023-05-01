The Philadelphia Eagles landed Jalen Carter at ninth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Overall Philadelphia Eagles grade: A+

The Super Bowl runner-ups just added Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo to their defense. Come on, NFL! You can’t complain about Howie Roseman getting praise for being an elite general manager when there are teams picking Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell in the first round! Even grabbing Tanner McKee at the end of the sixth round as a slew of quarterbacks flew off the board was a great snag by the Eagles. McKee has real upside as a backup quarterback, which the Eagles have shown the importance of over the past four or five seasons. No one in the NFC East is dethroning this team just yet.

Favorite pick: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia (9th overall)

Carter had his issues throughout the draft cycle, but on the field he's the best player in this year’s draft. When he’s healthy, absolutely no one can hang with him and he’s flat out an elite talent on the interior of the line. The Eagles have spent a ton of draft capital on Georgia defenders over the past two seasons and Carter has a chance to be the best of that group. He’s the ideal Fletcher Cox replacement if everything pans out for him.

Least favorite pick: Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama (65th overall)

Meh, someone had to go here. Steen isn’t a bad pick really, just the least sexy pick of the flashiest draft in the league this year.

Full Eagles draft

Georgia DT Jalen Carter (R1, 9th overall)

Georgia edge Nolan Smith R1, 30th)

Alabama OG Tyler Steen (R3, 65th)

Illinois DB Sydney Brown (R3, 66th)

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo (R4, 105th)

Stanford QB Tanner McKee (R6, 188th)

Texas DT Moro Ojomo (R7, 249th)