NFL Draft: Cowboys select Oklahoma University offensive lineman with 29th overall pick

Apr. 26—DETROIT — The Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Guyton, a 6'-8", 322-pound offensive tackle, with the 29th-overall pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Guyton played college football at Oklahoma University.

He was selected to help replace veteran Tyron Smith, who was lost in free agency earlier this year, which made offensive tackle the Cowboys' most pressing need.

Dallas traded down with Detroit, giving up the 24th-overall selection and a 2025 seventh round pick for the Lions' No. 29 and No. 73 picks this year.

Six quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the draft.

Caleb Williams of USC was the first-overall selection. He went to the Chicago Bears.

LSU's Jayden Daniels was chosen by Washington with the No. 2 pick and New England took Drake Maye of North Carolina with the third pick.

The draft will continue Friday, beginning with the second round.

This year's draft is being held in Detroit.