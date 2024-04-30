NFL Draft: Breaking down the SEC selections

© Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL Draft is in the books and now it’s time to review what happened over a busy three-day period. Here is a look at how the SEC teams played out.

MORE NFL DRAFT: Breaking down the Big Ten selections | Former five-stars that went undrafted | Gorney's takeaways | Where the first-rounders ranked in high school

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

ALABAMA (10)

Drafted players: JC Latham, Dallas Turner, Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Chris Braswell, Jermaine Burton, Justin Eboigbe, Jase McClellan, Will Reichard, Jaylen Key

Overview: Alabama had more five-stars drafted (four) than nearly half of the SEC had total draft picks as Latham, Turner, McKinstry and Braswell weren’t all first-rounders, but were taken early in the NFL Draft.

There was also an argument for Arnold being a five-star but he just missed out by 14 spots or so. If coach Nick Saban needed one more mark that he was the greatest college football coach of all time, this was one as he led the SEC again in total draft picks.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

GEORGIA (8)

© Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted players: Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims, Ladd McConkey, Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith, Sedrick Van Pran, Zion Logue

Overview: Kirby Smart does not need any recruiting help but this draft certainly won’t hurt when Georgia’s two-time national champion coach goes out on the trail. Bowers and Mims were first-round selections, McConkey was an overlooked recruit who worked his way into the second round and then three defensive backs (a strength among strengths in Athens) were taken in the second and third rounds.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

*****

LSU (6)

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted players: Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Maason Smith, Jordan Jefferson, Mekhi Wingo

Overview: Right now, LSU has commitments from five-stars QB Bryce Underwood, RB Harlem Berry and WR Dakorien Moore, and this draft had to impress them and make them even more locked in with the Tigers.

Daniels was the second overall pick and then Nabers and Thomas, two elite receivers, were first-rounders as well. Smith, a former five-star and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2021 Rivals250, could be a second-round steal if he can stay healthy.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT DEATHVALLEYINSIDER.COM



*****

MISSOURI (6)

© Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted players: Darius Robinson, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Ty’Ron Hopper, Javon Foster, Kris Abrams-Draine, Jaylon Carlies

Overview: This is a seminal moment for the Missouri football program. Coming off an 11-win season, its first in nearly a decade, the Tigers put six players in the draft led by Robinson in the first round and Rakestraw in the second after some had the DB as a potential first-rounder as well.

That level of success can be used on the recruiting trail by Eli Drinkwitz but it will be important for the Tigers to keep their momentum heading into this season and next when five-star WR Luther Burden and others will be available.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MISSOURI FANS AT POWERMIZZOU.COM

*****

AUBURN (5)

© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted players: Nehemiah Pritchett, Jaylin Simpson, D.J. James, Justin Rogers, Marcus Harris

Overview: No offensive players were drafted out of Auburn this recruiting cycle but coach Hugh Freeze is recruiting that side of the ball very well so in the coming years that should change. Auburn is not known for being patient with coaches, though, so Freeze has to show progress soon and this draft feels like the Tigers’ program in recent years: Good but not good enough to keep pace with the SEC.

No Auburn player was selected before the fifth round.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM



*****

KENTUCKY (4)

© Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted players: Andru Phillips, Trevin Wallace, Ray Davis, Devin Leary

Overview: It was not surprising that Kentucky had four players drafted – two on each side of the ball – led by DB Phillips and LB Wallace in the third round. What was a little curious was that Davis, one of the best backs in the SEC, didn’t get selected until the fourth round and QB Leary, who might have thrown too many interceptions but still has a lot of arm talent, didn’t come off until the sixth.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KENTUCKY FANS AT CATSILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

SOUTH CAROLINA (4)

© David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted players: Xavier Legette, Spencer Rattler, Marcelles Dial, Nick Gargiulo

Overview: In some ways, South Carolina should be considered one of the winners of the NFL Draft. Legette was a first-round selection even after having only one big season in Columbia and then his post-draft press conference went viral as he came off very likable and unique.

Rattler, a former five-star, fell to the fifth round but was still discussed a lot throughout draft coverage and the Gamecocks were mentioned plenty by the national media.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SOUTH CAROLINA FANS AT GAMECOCKSCOOP.COM

*****

TEXAS A&M (4)

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted players: Edgerrin Cooper, McKinnley Jackson, Layden Robinson, Ainias Smith

Overview: The idea of Texas A&M being a sleeping giant in the SEC has not materialized yet as the Aggies were once again middle of the road in draft selections. Cooper was a second-round pick after an impressive and productive college career. The other three – Jackson on defense and the two others on offense – were all Day 3 selections.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

*****

MISSISSIPPI STATE (3)

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted players: Decamerion Richardson, Jaden Crumedy, Nathaniel Watson

Overview: It was a relatively quiet draft for Mississippi State and one that was solely focused on defensive players. If new coach Jeff Lebby has his way, that will be changing in the coming years. Richardson was the first Bulldog taken off the board in the fourth round and then the two others were sixth-round picks.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MISSISSIPPI STATE FANS AT BULLDOGBLITZ.COM

*****

OLE MISS (3)

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted players: DeAntre Prince, Cedric Johnson, Daijahn Anthony

Overview: Some might see Ole Miss having its first 11-win season in program history, only putting three players in the NFL Draft, as disappointing. It might be the calm before the storm. The Rebels return a ton of key players and then bring in a boatload of transfer portal talent as coach Lane Kiffin and his program have a legitimate shot at the national title.

Three defensive players in the later rounds was surprisingly low for Ole Miss but this program could lead the SEC in draft picks next year and beyond.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OLE MISS FANS AT REBELGROVE.COM

*****

TENNESSEE (3)

© Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted players: Jaylen Wright, Joe Milton, Kamal Hadden

Overview: Wright rushed for more than 1,000 yards and some draft prognosticators had him going earlier than the fourth round, but that’s where the former three-star RB landed. Milton has one of the biggest arms in the country but he’s also inaccurate at times so a sixth-round selection could be worth it as he’s seen as a make-or-break player. It is a little disappointing, though, that only three Volunteers were selected.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TENNESSEE FANS AT VOLREPORT.COM

*****

ARKANSAS (2)

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted players: Cam Little, Beaux Limmer

Overview: Where is Arkansas going? That’s the question as coach Sam Pittman was retained but is clearly on the hot seat and only two players were drafted including a kicker in the sixth round.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARKANSAS FANS AT HAWGBEAT.COM

*****

FLORIDA (1)

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted player: Ricky Pearsall

Overview: Pearsall really emerged on the national scene during his last season at Arizona State and then especially this past season at Florida with 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns, but many draft onlookers were surprised he was a first-round pick. Florida can use that in recruiting but having only one selection is really not ideal for the Gators at all.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT 1ST AND TEN FLORIDA

*****

Note: Vanderbilt was the only SEC program that did not have a player drafted.