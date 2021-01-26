NFL draft: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith declines to be weighed, measured at Senior Bowl

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner and a candidate to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2021 NFL draft, has reportedly declined to weigh in or have his height measured at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Alabama WR Devonta Smith declined to be weighed in or measured for height at #SeniorBowl. Will do so at Alabama pro day. Size has been the only question on the electrifying Heisman winner.



Smith’s size has been an issue of some consternation in the scouting community. According to sources, Smith was measured last year by scouts at a verified height of 6-foot 1/4 inch (or 6002 in scouting parlance) and 170 pounds.

Although Smith is unable to play at the Senior Bowl this week because of the thumb injury he suffered in the national championship victory over Ohio State, he is attending the week of practice and game. He’ll be working this week with the staff of the Miami Dolphins, who need a wide receiver and who pick at Nos. 3 and 18 overall in the first round.

Smith did elect to have his arm length (31 1/2 inches) and hand size (9 3/8 inches) measured. Both are considered average to slightly below-average numbers, but Smith’s 78 1/2-inch wingspan is considered above-average relative to the position.

It’s likely that Smith, whose season just ended two weeks ago, will try to add weight prior to Alabama’s pro day. Players often drop weight throughout the course of a season, especially one as long as Bama’s was.

With the NFL scouting combine undergoing massive changes this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no typical athletic testing portion at the event. Most athletes will be turning in verified testing times at their respective pro days.

Smith has a great opportunity to convince the Dolphins that he should be the weapon they need. Tua Tagovailoa has been given a show of support as the team’s 2021 starter, and he and Smith were a terrific duo for the Crimson Tide.

Their first famous connection was Tagovailoa’s overtime touchdown pass to Smith in the national-title game victory over Georgia in the 2017 season. Both players were freshmen reserves who came through on the biggest stage, and they connected numerous times over the following two seasons prior to Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury in 2019.

