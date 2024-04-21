NFL Draft: An actual falcon and hawk have been hired for an unusual patrol job in Detroit

The Atlanta Falcons won’t be the only birds on the lookout in Detroit when the NFL Draft starts in a few days. A Detroit real estate company has hired an actual falcon and also a hawk for an unusual patrol job.

Yahtzee the Falcon and Cersei the Hawk will be tasked with scaring away smaller birds to keep them from littering the city with their droppings, CBS News Detroit reports.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s fun to have to come in and dissect what we have going on. We’ve tried different methods of bird control and finding out what works and then finding those combinations and putting them together and actually being able to control the birds in the area is kind of a challenge, and it’s fun for us,” handler Paul Thomas said.

The news station reported that the birds’ handlers were hired a few weeks ago by Bedrock Detroit.

TRENDING STORIES:

Thomas said he couldn’t pass up a cool opportunity with the NFL Draft in their backyard.

“One of our favorite parts of the job is just interacting with the people and talking to the people of Detroit and seeing their excitement with seeing the birds, and they’ve really embraced us,” he told CBS News Detroit.

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on April 25 and runs through April 27. All seven rounds over the course of three days will air live on Channel 2 Action News.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.

IN OTHER NEWS