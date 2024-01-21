NFL divisional playoffs: Packers vs. 49ers scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Can Jordan Love and the Packers shock the 49ers? (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are ready to go. After their quarterback Brock Purdy's unfortunate injury in the playoffs last year, they're hungry for this chance. They're operating at full strength. There's no pesky Philadelphia Eagles team to deal with. Theoretically, all they have to do is play at their normal level and they should sail through.

But that's what the Cowboys thought when they faced the Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers last week. And they ended up walking out of their own stadium as blowout losers, headed home after another early playoff exit. They were absolutely dominated by the Packers.

Will the 49ers be next to fall into the Packers' trap? Will the Packers continue to defy expectations? Or will the Niners show up as themselves and kick the Packers into next season? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.