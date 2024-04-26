NFL confirms players can choose to wear Guardian Caps during games

The Guardian Caps about-face has been confirmed.

After league executive Dawn Aponte nonchalantly mentioned in a recent webinar that players will have the option to wear Guardian Caps during games in 2024, we asked the league for confirmation.

NFL executive V.P. of health and safety Jeff Miller confirmed that the players will have that option as of 2024.

“We now have two years of data showing significant concussion reductions among players who wear Guardian Caps during practice so players will be permitted to wear the cap during games this upcoming season," Miller said in a statement provided to PFT. "Additionally, there are new helmets this year that provide as much — if not more — protection than a different helmet model paired with a Guardian Cap. These developments represent substantial progress in our efforts to make the game safer for players.”

Last year, the league declined to let players wear Guardian Caps during games. No player publicly expressed a desire to do so. This year, they can do it if they want.

Given the look of the Guardian Caps, many will surely hope that the players choose not to wear them during games. Pro football is an extremely visual sport; it thrives in large part because of how it looks on TV. With sleek helmets coated in clumpy coverings that look like soundproofing panels, the vibe will be compromised.