NFL.com lists Riley Reiff as Vikings’ biggest offseason loss

The Vikings need offensive line help with free agency coming to a close and the draft upcoming.

A big reason why that’s the case is because the team cut ties with starting left tackle Riley Reiff to save some around $11.75 million earlier this offseason.

Since, Reiff has signed with the Bengals and fans are still left wondering who the Vikings will bring in to replace Reiff and to bolster the team’s offensive line.

Grant Gordon over at NFL.com listed Reiff as the Vikings’ biggest offseason loss. In no surprise, he also listed offensive line as the team’s biggest need heading into the draft.

The Vikings have the 14th overall pick in the draft, along with two third-round picks. It would be a huge surprise if the Vikings didn’t draft a tackle with one of those picks.