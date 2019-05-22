NFL chooses Cleveland to host the 2021 NFL draft, Kansas City gets 2023 draft

The Cleveland Browns have had a great offseason, and it just got even better.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Cleveland will be the home of the 2021 NFL draft.

The Browns, accompanied by the City of Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, and Destination Cleveland, will hold a news conference about the 2021 draft on Thursday afternoon, and will treat all fans in attendance to a free tailgate. That seems like the perfect way for the city to celebrate.

The NFL draft is headed to Cleveland and Kansas City. (Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs also got some great news on Wednesday — their city will be hosting the 2023 NFL draft.

Nashville hosted the 2019 draft that took place at the end of April, and in 2020 the show will head to Las Vegas. The location for the 2022 draft is still undecided.

