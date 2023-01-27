NFL betting: Bettor places $300K bet on Bengals to score at least 24 vs. the Chiefs

A bettor is very confident in the Bengals’ ability to score at least three touchdowns on Sunday in the AFC championship against the Chiefs.

Someone placed a $300,000 bet on the Bengals to go over 23.5 points at BetMGM. The bet has -120 odds, so if the Bengals score 24 or more, that bettor will win $250,000.

The Bengals scored at least 24 points in each of their three meetings against the Chiefs in 2022. The Bengals scored 34 on Jan. 2 in a 34-31 regular-season win and then scored 27 in the AFC title game a season ago. The Chiefs and Bengals met again in December during the 2022 regular season and the Bengals won a second consecutive game by a score of 27-24.

Cincinnati is currently a 1-point underdog against Kansas City after opening as a 1.5-point dog. The Bengals have been favored this week after a flood of early money on Cincy, but the line has moved back into the Chiefs’ favor as updates on Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury have been promising.

As of Friday, nearly 80% of the money bet on the spread is on the Bengals to cover. BetMGM said that flurry of Bengals’ bets is because of the recent legalization of sports betting in Ohio.

“Ohio bettors are coming out with a bang with heavy action on the Bengals,” BetMGM trader Christian Cipollini said. “Combining that with Mahomes’ health being in question makes the Chiefs a need for BetMGM this weekend.”

Big bet on Eagles to cover

The bet on the Bengals’ total isn’t the only huge wager at BetMGM. A bettor has placed a $200,000 bet on the Eagles to cover as 2.5-point favorites against the 49ers at -115 odds.

The Eagles are getting three-quarters of bets and 85% of the handle of bets on the spread. The line has moved from two points to 2.5 points.

The total in Philadelphia has gone up from 45.5 points to 46.5 as 70% of the handle is on the under. The line in Kansas City has moved down a point to 47.5, though 70% of bets and 60% of the handle is on the over.