NFL betting: After Aaron Rodgers news and speculation, Broncos have better Super Bowl odds than Packers

When Thursday started, the Green Bay Packers were tied for the third-best Super Bowl odds at BetMGM. The Denver Broncos were an afterthought.

As we know Thursday was a pretty wild day in the NFL.

After ESPN reported that Aaron Rodgers has let the Packers know he doesn't want to return, and Pro Football Talk said the Broncos were one of Rodgers' preferred destinations, the odds moved. The Packers moved down a little. But the Broncos moved up a ton.

The Denver Broncos Super Bowl odds spiked after the Aaron Rodgers news 📈



Are you buying?



You'd have never believed it on Thursday morning. But on Friday, the Broncos had better Super Bowl odds than the Packers.

Broncos now one of Super Bowl favorites

The Packers moved from +1200 to +1600. They now have the eighth-best Super Bowl odds.

The Broncos are +1400, tied with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. Only four teams have better Super Bowl odds at BetMGM.

Yet, as we sit here on Friday, the Broncos hadn't landed Rodgers or much of a quarterback upgrade at all.

Denver did make a low-cost move for Teddy Bridgewater, but that seemed to dissuade them from taking Justin Fields or Mac Jones at No. 9. For a team that hasn't been able to figure out quarterback since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, it was curious to pass on quarterbacks in the first round.

Maybe the Broncos feel they will land Rodgers at some point this offseason, even though Green Bay says it will not trade the reigning MVP.

Oddsmakers apparently think there's a chance, because they didn't make the Broncos +1400 to win the Super Bowl due to excitement over Bridgewater.

Where will Aaron Rodgers be next season? (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Aaron Rodgers' situation will be monitored closely

Rodgers' situation became a major story on Thursday, and it will continue to be a huge story until it's resolved. Speculation will be endless.

If the Packers were going to make a trade, it made the most sense to do it before this draft. They don't want to wait another year or more to take future draft picks. It's not like Green Bay hasn't known for a while that Rodgers wanted out.

Perhaps Rodgers still gets traded and Denver is the landing spot. But if you want to take the Broncos to win it all based on that possibility, you're a day too late.

