NFL bans hip-drop tackle despite NFLPA's objections

The NFL has banned the hip-drop tackle. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NFL has officially banned the hip-drop tackle after a vote at the spring owners meetings.

A source confirmed the news to Yahoo Sports shortly before the announcement.

Momentum has been building for months now to ban the hip-drop tackle, which league competition committee executive vice president Jeff Miller said “results in about a 25 times rate of injury as a typical tackle.”

Though there's been scrutiny over what exactly constitutes the play, one prominent example is Patrick Mahomes' injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round two seasons ago.

The NFLPA released a statement ahead of the owners meetings against the proposal of banning it.

"We cannot support a rule change that causes confusion for us as players, for coaches, for officials and especially, for fans," the statement read.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland and Vikings safety Josh Metellus were among the first players to publicly weigh in on the rule change Monday.

Breaking news: Tackling Banned — Jevon Holland (@quickdrawjev) March 25, 2024

Competition committee doesn’t care about defense. Every year they make it harder for us to succeed 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Joshua Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) March 25, 2024

Why can offensive players still cut you? I’m sure bunch of people get hurt from that too but it’s still in the game. — Joshua Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) March 25, 2024

This story will be upated.